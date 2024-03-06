Metallurgical Sensors Inc to Participate in AIST Mexico 2024
This year marks our company’s 25th anniversary, signifying more than two decades of growth and commitment to developing sensor solutions that ensure safe, efficient workplaces.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen), a leading provider of sensor systems for the iron and steel industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in AIST Mexico ExpoAcero, one of the Association of Iron and Steel Technology’s premier annual events. AIST Mexico is one of more than 20 AIST chapters, which has more than 18,500 members in over than 70 countries. The chapter will host this year’s event at the San Luis Potosí Convention Center from March 11-13.
— Shiva Bissoon, COO / VP of Sales & Business Development
Shiva Bissoon, Metsen’s chief operating officer and vice president of sales and business development said: “Our participation in AIST Mexico is exceptionally special for two important reasons. This year marks our company’s 25th anniversary, signifying more than two decades of growth and commitment to developing sensor solutions that ensure safe, efficient workplaces. Additionally, we are honored to recognize this milestone with Artoc, our exclusive distributor in Mexico.”
To learn more about Metsen’s products and services for the iron and steel industry, visit Artoc booth #103. Visitors can look forward to an engaging discussion with a Metsen representative and a live remote demo of state-of-the-art technologies that have benefited steelmakers for years.
About Metallurgical Sensors Inc.
Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen) was founded in 1999 to design and implement innovative sensor solutions to create safe and efficient workplaces. Extreme Vision Systems, Vibration Slag Detection (VSD), Optical Slag Detection (OSD), Endoscopes, Absolute Length Measurement (ALM), and the Hydroweigh System comprise Metsen’s core sensor solutions. These technologies benefit steel mills, oil and gas, aggregates, pulp and paper, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, robotics, and general surveillance environments. Companies in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Asia, and Africa use them. In addition, Metsen remains at the forefront of technology through a variety of research and development initiatives outside its core product offering. For more information, visit www.metsen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.
Media Contacts
Shiva Bissoon
Chief Operating Officer & Vice President of Sales and Business Development
+1 416-550-8117
sbissoon@metsen.com
Shanta Mauney
Mauney Business Communications
+1 281-804-8900
shanta@mauneybizc.com
