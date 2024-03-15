Mark Hogan Joins Ingantec Board of Directors

Ingantec Corporation - 3/15/24 Mark Hogan Press Release

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, an emerging leader in breakthrough technology that solves the material and engineering challenges of microLED, today announced the appointment of Mark R. Hogan to its Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark Hogan to join Ingantec,” said Dr. Alan Yeung, Co-Founder and Chairman, Ingantec Corporation. “Mark brings a wealth of expertise in economic development, finance and corporate governance and will be a tremendous asset to our Board.”

Hogan has extensive experience in the banking industry with almost four decades at Marshall & Ilsley Bank (M&I) and later BMO Harris Bank. He retired in 2010 as M&I’s executive vice president and chief credit officer before signing on to serve as senior adviser to BMO Harris Bank. Mark was then appointed by Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to serve as Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC), a position he held until September of 2019.

Mark is currently a director of Ixonia Bancshares, Chorus Community Health Plan (part of Children’s Wisconsin), m2 Equipment Finance LLC, and Ingantec Corporation as well as a member of Wangard Partners’ advisory board. Past civic and board affiliations include the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority, Children’s Wisconsin, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, as well as Cristo Rey Jesuit, Divine Savior Holy Angels, and Marquette University High Schools.

Mark is a 1977 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned his MBA degree from Marquette University. He and his wife, Janet, reside in Wisconsin and have three adult children and four grandchildren.

About Ingantec:

Founded in 2022, Ingantec Corporation is a privately held company dedicated to developing next-generation microLED solutions. Co-founded by Drs. Shubhra Pasayat and Chirag Gupta, now assistant professors of the College of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ingantec aims at exploring and exploiting wide band-gap semiconductor engineering capabilities to improve product performance, reliability and manufacturability via novel design and fabrication of III-nitride materials. To inquire further, please visit www.ingantec.com.