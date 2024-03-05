NATIONAL GUARD AND RESERVE EMPLOYMENT CHALLENGES TAKES CENTER STAGE AT UPCOMING SUMMIT
VetJobs Launches Inaugural National Guard and Reserve Employment SummitFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs proudly announces the inaugural "VetJobs National Guard and Reserve Employment Summit," a groundbreaking event aimed at addressing the unique employment challenges faced by the National Guard and Reserve community.
Scheduled for April 9-10, 2024, at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, this summit will convene a diverse array of stakeholders, including military representatives, business leaders, HR professionals, and community advocates. The objective is to bridge the gap between the reserve component community and civilian employment opportunities through dynamic discussions, educational workshops, and networking sessions.
Danette Hayes, Director of Reserve Component Programs at VetJobs, expressed the importance of the event, stating, "We recognize the invaluable contributions of our National Guard and Reserve families and the unique challenges they face. Our summit aims to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration to develop tangible employment solutions benefiting both employers and military-affiliated job seekers."
The summit's agenda will feature keynote speeches from distinguished leaders in the military and business sectors, interactive panels addressing topics such as the benefits found in employing reserve component jobseekers, how to attract guard and reserve talent, military obligations and their impact on employment, skills translation/interpretation, and successful reintegration into the civilian workforce post-deployment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with community resources tailored to meet the needs of both the reserve component and employers.
Danielle Trosclair, Chief Operations Officer for VetJobs, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, "By fostering strong partnerships between employers and the military community, we can create mutually beneficial outcomes that enhance workforce readiness and contribute to the success of businesses and communities."
VetJobs invites employers, military personnel, national guard and reserve spouses, veterans, service organizations, and community advocates to join this pioneering event. To register or for more information, please visit https://employguardandreserve.com. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are also available.
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs:
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have assisted over 300,000 individuals with career readiness assistance in the past 19 years, including over 63,000 upskilling and credentialing completions. This support has resulted in over 96,000 veterans, transitioning military members, National Guard and Reserve, and military spouses securing industry-leading and high-earning careers. Placement metrics are verified by a third-party review conducted by Deloitte, via the Call of Duty Endowment.
