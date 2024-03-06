Yellowstone Capital Advisors Announces New Client and is Expanding the Team
Yellowstone Capital Advisors is thrilled to announce their newest client. As they keep the ball rolling in Q1, YCAP is continuing to develop relationships and grow business within the BPO/CX community. This exciting client and growth have provided their team the opportunity to welcome James McAveeney as an Investment Banking Associate. Additionally, this expansion has opened up a new position for a Director. New team members, like James, allow YCAP to bring a wealth of experience to their business transactions and further solidify their position in the market as M&A advisory leaders in the business process outsourcing and the customer experience industry.
YCAP’s Advantage: The Team
YCAP’s advantage is their team's expertise in customer experience operations, which forms the cornerstone of their investment banking services. By leveraging their collective knowledge and experience, they consistently deliver the highest quality services to companies operating in the BPO and CX industries.
Looking ahead, they're committed to expanding their client base and adding talented professionals to the team. Whether you're a seasoned associate, or director, they're actively seeking individuals who excel in operations and finance. If you're interested in being part of YCAP's dynamic and fast-paced environment, they'd love to have you join them and their commitment to their clients.
For those eager to work in a start-up environment and join their growing team, they encourage you to reach out to Trevor Allen (tallen@yellowstonecapitaladvisors.com) for more information on potential opportunities at YCAP. Together, they aim to continue elevating client experiences and delivering unparalleled professional services.
Trevor Allen
Yellowstone Capital Advisors
+1 404-936-8021
LinkedIn