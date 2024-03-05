Hylant Again Named Among “Best Places to Work in Indiana”

Hylant, one of the largest privately held insurance companies in the U.S., has again been named among the best places to work in the large company category.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant, one of the largest privately held insurance companies in the U.S., has again been named among the best places to work in the large company category. This is the 11th consecutive year Hylant has earned this distinction. The announcement was made recently by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

“This prestigious recognition reflects our dedication to maintaining a work/life balance and prioritizing family,” said Rick Rhodes, Hylant Market President - Indianapolis and Bloomington. “We recognize that our team members' well-being is paramount. We believe in fostering an environment where individuals can excel professionally while also having the time and support to nurture their personal lives. Our commitment to this balance is the cornerstone of our culture, ensuring that every team member feels supported and motivated to contribute their best, at work and at home.”

Best Places to Work recognized a record 193 companies in Indiana this year. Participating companies receive an in-depth evaluation submitted by employees, identifying strengths and weaknesses. Hylant has used the report to continually improve the office culture and the employee experience, supporting employee retention and recruitment.

“We are honored to be acknowledged among a distinguished group of premier organizations. Being named one of the best places to work reflects our deep-rooted values of family, hard work, empathy, respect and honesty,” said Clayton Jennings, Hylant CEO, Great Lakes Region. “We are dedicated to creating a culture where these principles are not just words but the foundation of how we operate and interact every day. This recognition underscores our commitment to nurturing an environment where innovation flourishes, diversity is celebrated, and every team member feels genuinely valued and empowered.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIndiana.com.

About Hylant

When founding his company in 1935, Edward P. Hylant made a promise to treat clients and employees like family—with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held, full-service insurance brokerages in the U.S. The firm offers insurance, employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and individuals to protect the people and things they care about most.