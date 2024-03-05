Aesus to Showcase Revolutionary Unscrambler and Premier 400 at Pack Expo East 2024, Booth 501, Philadelphia
Bottle unscramblers are very popular machines to start packaging lines on the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other plastic containers.
The Aesus Premier 400 is our highest speed shrink labeler model that provides speeds up to 400 bottles per minute
Aesus eagerly announces its participation in Philadelphia Pack Expo East 2024, feature its AesSort 200 Unscrambler and Premier 400 Shrink Labeler at booth 501.
By bringing the Bottle Unscrambler and Shrink Labeler to Pack Expo East 2024, we're showcasing our technological excellence and our commitment to supporting our clients through innovative solutions.”POINTE-CLAIRE, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesus eagerly announces its participation in Philadelphia Pack Expo East 2024, where it will feature its groundbreaking AesSort 200 Unscrambler and Premier 400 Shrink Labeler at booth 501. These innovations, tailored for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, and beverage industries, underscore Aesus's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging line efficiency, safety, and versatility. The expo, set for March at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, offers a premier platform for industry professionals to discover firsthand the capabilities of Aesus's advanced solutions.
— Andreas Pollmueller
The AesSort 200 Unscrambler revolutionizes packaging lines with its safety-centric design, including an enclosed frame with safety devices on all access points, a spacious 35 ft.³ infeed hopper, and a 48-inch diameter infeed drum featuring quick-change snap-in segments for streamlined changeovers. Integrated scales and dial indicators ensure fast, repeatable setups, complemented by an intuitive touch screen HMI and PLC for seamless recipe management.
Meanwhile, the Premier 400 Shrink Labeler, Aesus's fastest model to date, is engineered for peak productivity, capable of processing up to 400 bottles per minute. It boasts motorized height adjustments and a high-speed rotary blade system for flawless shrink sleeve application, aiming to minimize downtime and elevate production rates.
Andreas Pollmueller, Marketing Director at Aesus, stated, "By bringing the AesSort Unscrambler and Premier 400 to Pack Expo East 2024, we're showcasing our dedication to technological excellence and our commitment to supporting our clients through innovative solutions. We invite attendees to visit us at booth 501 to experience these transformative technologies up close."
Aesus corporate site: www.Aesus.com
Premier 400 Shrink Labeler: https://aesus.com/shrink-labelers-tunnels/shrink-labelers-neck-full-body/
AesSort Bottle Unscrambler: https://aesus.com/unscramblers-cleaners/unscramblers/
Media Gallery: https://aesus.com/media-gallery/
Pack Expo East 2024: https://www.packexpoeast.com/
About Aesus
Founded in 1995, Aesus is your premier partner for cutting-edge packaging machinery solutions. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and service, we empower businesses across the manufacturing industry to enhance their operational productivity and profitability. Join us at Pack Expo East 2024, booth 501, for a firsthand look at the future of packaging technology with Aesus.
Andreas Pollmueller, Marketing Director Phone: 514-694-3439 Email: apollmueller@aesus.com
Learn more about Aesus's state-of-the-art packaging solutions and how they can benefit your production line by visiting www.Aesus.com. For more information about Pack Expo East 2024 and to register for the event, please visit the official website.
