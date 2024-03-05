Monarch Alumnus Dr. Charles Omagor Promoted To Associate Professor of Marketing at Makerere Business School Uganda
Dr. Charles Omagor
Dr. Omagor Promoted To Associate Professor at Makerere University Business School
The appointment of Dr. Omagor at Makerere University Business School highlights the value and acceptance of the Monarch PhD degree for faculty at other teaching institutions and universities.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with pleasure that Monarch Business School Switzerland announces that Ph.D. program alumnus (2019) Dr. Charles Omagor has been promoted to the position of Associate Professor at Makerere Business School in Uganda.
— Dr. Henderson, Dean of the School
Dr. Omagor has been an active academic since 2004. From 2009 through 2011, Dr. Omagor held the position of Dean Faculty of Commerce at Makerere University Business School. From 2011 to recent he held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Vocational and Distance Education, at Makerere University Business School. He has published research in the fields of marketing, management, and spirituality in management.
Dr. Omagor holds an PhD and M.Phil. in Business Research from Monarch Business School Switzerland, an MBA from Lancaster University, UK, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Bachelor of Commerce with Honors from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. Dr Omagor teaches Consumer Behavior, Industrial Marketing and supervises dissertations at the Postgraduate level.
Dr. Omagor also has over 12 years of professional experience in marketing and business development in a competitive environment, creating, sustaining and managing customer relations in the Ugandan economy. Please join us in congratulating Dr. Omagor for his recent appointment. He may be reached at: dr.omagor@umonarch-alumni.ch
About Monarch Business School Switzerland:
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and Executive MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fifth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.
Administration
Monarch Business School
administration@umonarch.ch
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram