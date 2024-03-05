March 5, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares' Animal Law Unit Wins Possession of 71 Animals from the Natural Bridge Zoo
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Miyares is pleased to announce that today a jury granted Rockbridge County custody of 71 animals from the Natural Bridge Zoo following a six-day jury trial and over ten hours of deliberation. Attorney General Miyares’ Animal Law Unit represented the County and secured the landmark verdict.
“Virginians support clean, safe environments for animals, whether they be personal pets or zoo animals. We are grateful for the jury’s thorough deliberation and thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance in ensuring the future welfare of these animals,” said Attorney General Miyares.
The granted animals include:
- 4 Giraffes
- 17 Capuchins
- 14 Tortoises
- 3 Pythons
- 1 Skink
- 1 Mini Donkey
- 14 Macaws
- 1 Gibbon
- 6 Cotton-Topped Tamarins
- 3 Ground Hornbills
- 6 Turtles
- 1 Dog
Post-trial motions are scheduled for April 4 at 2:00PM. The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as the criminal investigation remains open and ongoing.
