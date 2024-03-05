Submit Release
St Kitts and Nevis embarks on a critical journey to combat climate change through national development

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The Department of Public Sector Investment Planning (PSIP) within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, hosted a consultation workshop on March 04, 2024, at the CUNA Conference Centre, aimed at developing a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address and lessen the impacts of climate change to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This initiative, crucial for safeguarding the country’s future, saw the gathering of key policymakers, and climate change and disaster management practitioners, along with private sector representatives, embarking on a journey to devise strategic actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the twin-island Federation.

At the opening ceremony, Shez Dore-Tyson, Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, urging them to engage deeply and constructively in the upcoming discussions.

“I know we will have fruitful discussions, so make yourselves comfortable and open your minds to honest engagements and discussions as we chart the way forward on this threat – the threat of climate change to us and to posterity,” said PS Dore-Tyson.

This vital consultation is being facilitated by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis through the Ministry of Sustainable Development – PSIP, in partnership with the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the Green Climate Fund. The collective effort underscores a regional commitment to environmental stewardship and resilience building, reflecting the urgency of addressing climate change impacts head-on.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the CCCCC in the consultation process, PS Dore-Tyson highlighted the Centre’s expertise in guiding the discussions towards productive outcomes. She said that the involvement of the agency is instrumental in leveraging regional knowledge and resources to support St. Kitts and Nevis in crossing the finish line in its quest to develop a robust National Adaptation Plan.

