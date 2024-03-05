Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,862 in the last 365 days.

2024 YF&R Leadership Conference Online Auction

Bring author Lisl H. Detlefsen to the school of your choice for a 30-minute virtual visit featuring any of her picture books, including FARM BOOTS, RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE, or TIME FOR CRANBERRIES. Lisl will appear via Zoom to read, talk about being an author who lives on a family-owned and operated cranberry farm, and answer questions from students.

You just read:

2024 YF&R Leadership Conference Online Auction

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more