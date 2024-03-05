2024 YF&R Leadership Conference Online Auction

Bring author Lisl H. Detlefsen to the school of your choice for a 30-minute virtual visit featuring any of her picture books, including FARM BOOTS, RIGHT THIS VERY MINUTE, or TIME FOR CRANBERRIES. Lisl will appear via Zoom to read, talk about being an author who lives on a family-owned and operated cranberry farm, and answer questions from students.
