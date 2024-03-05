World’s Largest Montessori Conference Comes to Orlando—Lisa Ling to Keynote; Chef Alice Waters to be Honored
Throughout these three days, Montessori educators will build connections, strengthen their practice, and gain innovative ideas—helping them to radically improve education and build a better tomorrow.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Montessori Society, the world’s leading membership organization with the mission of empowering humanity to build a better world through Montessori, is hosting The Montessori Event at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and virtually March 7 - 10, 2024. The Montessori Event is the largest professional conference for Montessori educators in the world and will draw 4,000 attendees for the theme of “Standing Together.”
— Munir Shivji, executive director of the American Montessori Society (AMS)
“We are immensely honored to again host The Montessori Event, the largest gathering of Montessori minds in the world—bringing together educators, teacher education program staff, researchers, families, and other advocates from across the globe,” shared Munir Shivji, executive director of the American Montessori Society (AMS). “The Event this year is brimming with opportunities for meaningful connections and growth. We are immensely honored to have our speakers, including Lisa Ling and other renowned keynotes, share their compelling stories and experiences.”
The Event includes more than 275 world-class speakers, 170 sessions, and a series of special events. It features some of the most preeminent experts in the education field including Dr. Gay C. Ward, the recipient of the AMS 2024 Legacy Legend Award. Dr. Ward is being honored for the global impact she has made on education and the proliferation of Montessori in Asia, Australia, and the United States.
This year’s keynote presenters include: Jay Van Bavel, professor of psychology and neural science at New York University and award-winning author of The Power of Us; Erica Moretti, assistant professor of Italian at the Fashion Institute of Technology-SUNY; Phil Hansen, internationally-recognized multimedia artist, speaker, author and innovator; and world-renowned journalist Lisa Ling.
In her “Open Heart, Open Mind: Field Notes from a Compassionate Journalist” keynote, Ling will inspire the Montessori educators to live without limits, propelling the world forward in new and positive ways. Alice Waters, chef, author, food activist, and founder of Chez Panisse Restaurant in Berkeley, California, will be publicly honored as the recipient of the 2024 Dr. Maria Montessori Ambassador Award for her tireless work creating a more just, equitable, sustainable future for children through the lens of food, agriculture, and the environment. Waters will be accepting the award virtually and joins past honorees—Ashley Judd (2023), Wynton Marsalis (2022), and Chelsea Clinton (2021)—in receiving this award bestowed to individuals who are fostering a landscape in which Montessori education can thrive and flourish.
“No matter where in the world they are located and no matter whether they are public or private schools, Montessori environments foster peace, learning, growth, and intrinsic exploration. These are our great unifiers,” shared Shivji. “It is vital that educators have the opportunity—like that provided by The Montessori Event and the American Montessori Society—to be Standing Together. Throughout these three days, Montessori educators will build connections, strengthen their practice, and gain innovative ideas from colleagues—helping them to radically improve education and build a better tomorrow.”
To learn more about The Montessori Event or the American Montessori Society or to request an interview about The Event, please contact Susan Smyre Haire at susan@amshq.org or Jason Roth at jason@amshq.org.
About The American Montessori Society:
The American Montessori Society (AMS) is the foremost advocate for quality Montessori education. AMS sets the high professional standards that inform Montessori education as practiced in AMS-accredited schools and taught in AMS-affiliated teacher education programs. AMS provides an information center for its members, the media, and the public; a voice in the public policy arena; and a mobilizing force for the global Montessori community, through support services, research, and professional development events. Thousands enjoy AMS membership globally and attend AMS's premier conference for professional Montessori educators, The Montessori Event, in person and online. AMS comprises over 20,000 members, including 1,300 private and public schools.
For more information, visit https://amshq.org/ or http://www.themontessorievent.com/
