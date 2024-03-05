MAUDE'S AWARDS APPLICATIONS OPEN MARCH 11
Maude's Awards Recognize and Reward Innovation Care for Person's Living with Alzheimer's Disease
Now in our 5th year, we celebrate the remarkable journey Maude’s Awards has created for previous recipients and eagerly anticipate more innovations enhancing the lives of people living with dementia.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAUDE’S AWARDS CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR
— Marilyn Raichle, Maude's Awards Executive Director
APPLICATIONS OPEN ON MONDAY, MARCH 11
Maude’s Awards applications for Innovation in Alzheimer’s Care open on March 11 and will be available at www.MaudesAwards.org.
Now in its fifth year, Maude’s Awards was developed to gather and share innovations that will enrich the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their care partners.
Maude’s Awards annually makes up to eight awards – three $25,000 awards to organizations and up to five $5,000 awards to individuals – for existing innovations that have demonstrated success in one of four categories of care (Making Connections, Cultivating Health, Supporting Care Partners and Treating By Design - see https://maudesawards.org/the-awards/).
Previous recipients recount their successes since winning a Maude’s Award:
From Fayron Epps with AlterTM (2021) - Since receiving the Maude’s Award, the Alter program has experienced exponential growth! We have supported 78 Black faith communities across 14 states and developed an international presence in Ghana. Thanks to the Maude’s Award recognition, numerous individuals and organizations have contacted us to learn about the program.
From Laurette Klier - NANA’S BOOKS (2021) - Receiving the Maude’s Award three years ago, for me has been a ray of promise. It has given me the confidence to grow the series into 40 books, now in digital and print editions. I believe that the award has opened doors for me, and I'm humbled to share that NANA’S BOOKS has earned a 2023 National Mature Media Award and a 2023 Service to Seniors Award from the National Society of Certified Senior Advisors. As I craft new books, I find creative inspiration in considering what Maude Ferry would have enjoyed and appreciated.
From Giving Voice Initiative (2021) - We have been busy since receiving the Maude's Award in 2021! We have continued to grow our dementia defying choruses in Minnesota, now operating five choruses, including one for Spanish speakers, to make singing as a path to wellbeing accessible to everyone in the metro area who is living with dementia and their care partners. And, our Virtual Chorus is open to anyone, anywhere.
From Hailey Richman (2022) - Since winning the prestigious Maude Award, I have been able to expand my organization. I have involved my school's robotics team in service work at memory care facilities. I have recruited international volunteers and have expanded my Puzzle Time program to India. . I now have an India Puzzle Ambassador! It is very meaningful since India lacks tools for helping Alzheimer's patients.
For more information about Maude’s Awards and to access the Awards Application, visit www.MaudesAwards.org. Applications will be accepted through May 13.
The 2023 Awards Recipients were announced in September and can be found here - 2023 Awardees – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)
In 2019, Richard Ferry founded Maude’s Awards for Innovation in Alzheimer’s Care, inspired by Maude, his beloved wife of 65 years. She lived her life with grace and elegance, a beacon of hope, love, wisdom for all who knew her. She was and will always remain the wind beneath his wings.
Maude developed dementia in 2013 and Richard became her loving care partner, always searching for ways to bring joy and happiness to her life. His search led him to create Maude’s Awards, dedicated to the discovery and celebration of programs and practices of care that are enriching the lives of people living with dementia, and their care partners, and sharing these programs with the wider Alzheimer’s care community.
To learn more, visit www.maudesawards.org
