HOMEE and Restoration Technical Institute (RTI) Launch HOMEE University

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOMEE , the leading Digital Marketplace & Claims Management platform for the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance industry and Restoration Technical Institute (RTI), a Training and Software company, have joined forces to launch HOMEE University.The national partnership brings together HOMEE’s pioneering technology and approach that connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers through the claims process with a range of training, tools, and resources that support contractors' success.HOMEE University is a modern learning management system that includes a comprehensive library of training resources, reporting, and data analytics. HOMEE University combines HOMEE specific training with RTI’s robust library of industry training to offer Pros on demand access to meaningful training. Whether you are a new Service Pro joining the HOMEE community or an existing member looking to enhance your expertise, HOMEE University will empower the HOMEE national network with the training pros need to succeed.The partnership’s primary objectives are centered around empowering contractors to excel and supporting the rapid growth of HOMEE’s footprint through collaborative training and access to resources. Larry Nettles, Vice President of Pro Operations stated, “We understand the needs and objectives of all stakeholders in the claims process. We value and respect our HOMEE Pros contribution to our system and want to give them resources that will support our objectives while contributing to their overall success. HOMEE has invested a substantial number of resources in this objective, but we believe it is well worth it. In order to be the claims marketplace of choice for carriers, our HOMEE Pro Network must be the highest performing network in the industry. Offering a differentiated training experience gets us there.”Lisa Lavender, COO of RTI, expressed her pride in being a resource for HOMEE Pros, stating, “We are honored to support HOMEE Pros with our specialized training, software, and resources that enable their teams to deliver exceptional services and results. This partnership is an extension of our passion to serve restoration contractors in developing their teams and growing their companies.”As part of the initial rollout, HOMEE University is offering a series of micro learning courses to allow contractors to quickly obtain the tools they need to work in HOMEE’s technology suite, particularly the user-friendly Pro Portal. Pros also have access to resources and content curated with the partnership to help the network grow strong, healthy, and successful teams and companies.About Restoration Technical InstituteRestoration Technical Institute is an approved IICRC school and certified in HPLJ (High Performance Learning Journey), providing world-class training designed for professionals serving the restoration, cleaning, and related industries. Offering flexible learning options through digital training solutions, live classes, and self-paced eLearning, and a flood house, RTI equips individuals and companies with knowledge, passion, and inspiration for success. Since 2012, RTI promotes the application of Standards of Care, processes, and best practices, while inspiring happiness, pride, and innovation in others. For more information, please visit: https://rtilearning.com/ About HOMEEHOMEE is leading the digitization of property claims. HOMEE’s pioneering technology connects insurers, policyholders, and skilled service providers throughout the lifecycle of a claim. The HOMEE Digital Marketplace & Claims Management platform, in combination with a highly curated network of service providers, is utilized by leading firms in the insurance sector to augment their adjusting teams and dramatically improve the claims experience for policyholders. HOMEE is backed by more than $60 million in investment from leading insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm Ventures, The Hartford, Desjardins, and Ferguson Ventures. For additional information on the HOMEE Claims platform visit www.HOMEE.com

