UNF Division of Continuing Education partners with Applied Technology Academy to launch IT and cybersecurity training

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of North Florida (UNF) Division of Continuing Education, a leader in lifelong learning and workforce development, is proud to announce the launch of comprehensive training in high-demand fields such as IT, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, Java, microservices, DevOps, networking, and cloud security in collaboration with Applied Technology Academy (ATA). This partnership further solidifies UNF's commitment to providing cutting-edge education and skills development opportunities to professionals in the region.

The new offerings, now open for enrollment, cater to professionals aiming to enhance their skills within their current roles or transition into new careers. These flexible courses are available both online and in-person, allowing students to complete them within days or weeks. Upon completion, participants will receive a professional certificate from UNF, with many courses also offering the opportunity to earn nationally recognized vendor certifications.

Edythe M. Abdullah, Dean of the UNF Division of Continuing Education, expressed excitement about contributing to Jacksonville’s technological advancement and nurturing high-tech talent for key industries in the region. “Our coursework in this area, powered by Applied Technology Academy, aligns with our commitment to providing top-notch training and education,” she remarked. “Applied Technology Academy is renowned for its expertise and track record in training corporate and government personnel, including the Department of Defense and national defense contractors.”

Jacksonville is a hub for top tech firms in Florida, rapidly becoming a beacon for technology startups amidst established tech giants, leading in fintech and healthtech. More importantly, Jacksonville is quickly becoming a hub for space and defense technology. UNF’s partnership with Applied Technology Academy is so powerful due to ATA’s extensive experience in training the Dept. of Defense including Spaceforce, NASA and national defense contractors. UNF is uniquely positioned to be the primary training and development resource for local space and defenseoriented companies.

“We offer leading edge training and development programs, from vendor-neutral certification courses to wholly bespoke custom training offerings for corporate workforce development initiatives.” said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO. “We are excited to leverage our depth of space and defense training, as well as our advanced cyber and penetration testing training for the fintech and healthtech local companies. UNF is committed to lead the Jacksonville market in workforce development and upskilling in the IT and IT Security fields, and we are honored to help them succeed in that initiative.”

Beyond learning the necessary skills for lucrative IT, cybersecurity, data analysis, artificial intelligence, devops, networking and cloud security careers (the average cybersecurity salary in Florida is $99,493), students will work directly with Applied Technology Academy’s experienced practitioners, all of whom are certified, bringing decades of cyber and IT real world examples to the classroom. Students and corporate clients will be able to participate in the most up to date, leading edge Authorized certification courses from Amazon Web Services, Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft and more.

