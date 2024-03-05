Ft. Pierce Florida Aviator College Joins JetBlue’s Gateway University Program
We are very proud and flattered to be included in JetBlue’s Gateway University program and look forward to providing a path to JetBlue for our graduates”FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviator College, specializing in aviation degree programs is pleased to announce that Aviator College is now expanding its existing partnership with JetBlue, joining the airline’s Gateway University pilot development program, and opening future career opportunities to Aviator College graduates.
Aviator College joins a prestigious list of four-year colleges and universities JetBlue has partnered with to offer aviation students a clear path to first officer positions through Gateway University. Aviator College already has the proud distinction of being JetBlue’s school of choice for its Gateway Direct programs, established to encourage and develop non-pilot JetBlue crewmembers into JetBlue pilots or aviation maintenance technicians. As a JetBlue University partner, all eligible Aviator College pilot students will now have an opportunity to apply for a conditional job offer as a first officer at JetBlue. Accepted students receive additional mentorship and support as they complete their education and training at Aviator College. JetBlue mentors continue to guide participants following graduation as they build time and experience before joining JetBlue as a first officer.
“We are very excited to able to make these two significant announcements at a time when our industry needs pilots so badly” said Director of Education of Aviator College.
"We are very proud and flattered to be included in JetBlue’s Gateway University program and look forward to providing a path to JetBlue for our graduates" said Paul Woessner Director of Business Development Aviator College.
“The most fundamental part of any flight plan is knowing your destination and charting a clear path to that goal,” said Nancy Hocking, director of Gateway programs, JetBlue, “With Gateway University, we’re honored to offer our expertise and support to developing aviation professionals at Aviator College helping them stay on course to a rewarding career in commercial aviation.”
New At Aviator
Aviator College has always been committed to providing quality education and pathways to becoming a commercial airline pilot. These new opportunities for Aviator College students at JetBlue come as the college continues to strengthen its flight programs with more opportunities and accreditations.
Following recent FAA approval, Aviator college is now also authorized to certify graduates of our new Bachelor of Science degree to later earn an ATP with restricted privileges. This means Aviator College graduates of the BS degree will now only need 1,000 hrs. of flight time to apply for airline pilot jobs. This approval continues to drive us forward and benefit our graduates.
As we look to the future of Aviator College’s aviation degree and flight programs, the college plans to continue growing its non-degree aviation maintenance technician program and look for additional opportunities to offer value and opportunity to our students.
About Aviator College
Aviator College of Aeronautical Science & Technology is an accredited, co-educational, degree-granting, institution of higher learning. It provides individuals with quality flight training that will prepare students with entry-level skills necessary for employment in the field of aviation.
For more information, please visit http://www.aviator.edu/
