CloudDefense.AI to Host a Live Webinar to Introduce their Open Source AWS Zero Trust Policy
We are excited to unveil AWS Zero Trust Policy and share our vision for a more secure cloud environment”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of cloud security solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming event, "AWS Zero Trust Policy: Open Source Initiative for Enhanced Cloud Security." Scheduled for March 15, Friday, from 8:20 AM to 9:20 AM PST (11:20 AM to 12:20 PM EST), the event aims to introduce the latest open-source project by CloudDefense.AI designed to revolutionize cloud security practices.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
In today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape, protecting cloud infrastructure against evolving threats is important. Recognizing this need, CloudDefense.AI has developed AWS Zero Trust Policy, an innovative initiative aimed at securing cloud security through a comprehensive zero-trust approach.
The event agenda includes an introductory session on AWS Zero Trust Policy, followed by a keynote address by Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, who will delve into the significance of zero-trust architecture in today's cloud environments. Additionally, Maria N. Schwenger, Executive Advisor in Cybersecurity & GenAI at Botcopy, will provide a technical deep dive into the implementation aspects of AWS Zero Trust Policy, offering insights into practical strategies and real-world use cases.
The event is ideal for IT professionals, cloud architects, security practitioners, and anyone interested in adopting advanced security measures for AWS infrastructure. Attendees can expect a dynamic Q&A session, providing a platform to engage directly with industry leaders and glean actionable intelligence.
To reserve a spot and join the discussion on the future of cloud security, register now.
Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of emerging threats and discover how AWS Zero Trust Policy can empower your organization. Secure your place today!
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
