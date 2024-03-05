INVITE NETWORKS EXPANDS REACH, OPENS PHYSICAL OFFICE IN PHOENIX

INVITE Network opens new office in Phoenix.

Regional IT services company headquartered in Salt Lake City opens second official office to better serve Arizona companies.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVITE Networks, an IT solutions and service provider, expanded its footprint by opening a physical office in Tempe, AZ this year. The company has been operating in the region since 2012, but is looking to build a stronger foothold in the Arizona market with this new addition.

Josh Whiting is President of INVITE Networks. As a founder of the company, he operated as CEO until January of this year until stepping into this new role and taking the helm of the Phoenix office.

“Phoenix is a great place to do business,” Whiting said. “We’ve enjoyed serving our clients here from our home offices in Salt Lake City, but this is a great opportunity to be able to serve them better and expand our clientele.”

INVITE Networks specializes in providing IT products across network infrastructure, data storage, cloud computing, collaboration and communication, cybersecurity and more. The company sets itself apart by also providing high-end professional services, managed solutions,

financial services, and project management for enterprise and mid-market level endeavors.

INVITE’s new offices are located at 60 E Rio Salado Pkwy, #900 in Tempe. For more information about INVITE’s offerings, visit www.INVITEnetworks.com, email info@INVITEnetworks.com, or call 888-972-19458.