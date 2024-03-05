MIAMI BEACH MOM, TEACHER, AND ADVOCATE RUNS FOR MIAMI SCHOOL BOARD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayley Ross is announcing her candidacy for the Miami-Dade County School Board, District 3, because our children need parents, not politicians, to decide what’s best for their education, safety, and overall well-being.
With over 30 years of experience as a teacher, mother, and advocate, Mrs. Ross has developed the skills necessary to serve our parents and children as their representative on the Miami-Dade School Board and the strength of character to ensure they are adequately heard. In addition to her professional experience, Mrs. Ross serves on the Education Committee of the Federated Republican Women of Miami Beach.
Citizens First and the Election Integrity Brigade have endorsed Hayley Ross and are working hard to recruit volunteers, raise funds, and secure other resources for her campaign.
"Education is too important to be left to politicians and bureaucrats. Ordinary citizens and parents must get involved." Eduardo Vidal is the VP and General Counsel of the Election Integrity Brigade.
“I am not a career politician, and I’ve never had a desire to run for office, but I couldn’t sit idly by and watch the School Board lose focus on what they are elected to do: ensure our children receive the best education available in the safest environment possible.” says Mrs. Ross.
If elected, Mrs. Ross promises to ensure that family issues are handled by the family, with assistance as requested by their school. “The public school system does not own our children. We entrust them to their care, and they are failing,” says Mrs. Ross.
Mrs. Ross also promises to bring the basics back to schools without compromising innovation, improve students' critical thinking skills, and ensure they are expanded. “With the proper foundation, Sky’s the limit!” Mrs. Ross added.
More information about Hayley Ross’s campaign, positions, and events can be found on her website, VoteHayleyRoss.com.
