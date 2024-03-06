"'I Love My State Parks' Week Expected to See Record Participation This Year
State parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.
Our state parks are acknowledged as among the best in the world, and we want to increase visibility about them and the diverse opportunities they offer and to engage new audiences.”LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A record participation is expected in this year’s ‘I Love My State Parks’ event, a week-long celebration in May of the nation’s more than 8,500 state parks.
— Damon Kirkpatrick, National Association Chair
The National Association of State Parks Foundations (NASPF) announced today that the event will start on Mother’s Day (May 12) and run through May 19, with each day focusing on a different aspect of what makes our state parks so special, said President Damon Kirkpatrick.
I Love My State Parks Week was first held in 2022 and was so successful that the NASPF voted to make it an annual event. “It continues to grow in popularity and this year we expect a record participation from states around the country,” said Damon.
“States organize their own events throughout the week under the “I Love My State Parks” banner and each day will have a different focus. Events included volunteer days, hikes, personal engagement, and educational programs, to name a few.”
Many states are seeking Proclamations from their Governors and civic leaders to add further support for the event.
State parks offer diverse opportunities, providing something for everyone, and this will be reflected in the week of activities. Sunday’s theme will be Cherished Memories, Monday – Heritage (history and culture), Tuesday – Appreciation (thanking park staff and volunteers), Wednesday – Anticipation (planning your next visit); Thursday – Explore Nature, Friday – Health and Wellness, Saturday – Experiences and Sunday’s theme will be a call to active – urging people to visit their state parks, volunteer, donate and support the nonprofits that work with state parks.
The National Association provides a national voice as advocates for the over 8,500 state parks and forests nationwide, covering 18.6 million acres with 52,600 miles of trails, and the army of volunteers and Friends groups that help care for them. More than 30 states have foundations that serve to steward the state parks that improve human and environmental health and play an important part in local and state economies.
State parks get more than 809 million visitors a year, which includes over 61.6 million overnight users, and state parks generate over $100 billion for local and state economies.
For more information visit NASPF.org or contact:
Damon Kirkpatrick, President at 770-383-8900
Marci Mowery, Secretary 717-236-7644
Damon Kirkpatrick
National Association of State Parks Foundations
+1 770-383-8900
