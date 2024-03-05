DemandQ Launches Real-time Demand Hub -
Automated Demand Response for EveryoneBOSTON, MA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DemandQ, the leader in AI-enabled electricity demand management solutions, announces the launch of its groundbreaking Real-time Demand (RTD) Hub. Suppliers, Demand Response aggregators, ISO’s and Utilities can now automatically execute demand response and economic demand dispatch programs at scale while maintaining set comfort levels.
DemandQ’s RTD Hub marks a significant milestone in the evolution of demand response and economic demand dispatch in energy markets. Automated execution brings demand response and demand dispatch to locations with as little as 10 kW of curtailment potential, vastly increasing the reach of demand mitigation programs. Full delivery of curtailment commitments is a powerful benefit of automation.
RTD Hub is simple to activate. Program operators connect to RTD Hub using DemandMaster, DemandQ’s control portal, API, and reporting system. DemandMaster enables configuration of curtailment rules and strike prices, then sends curtailment signals through the RTD Hub to RewardsAI for automated execution at end-user locations. Program operators pay a low, flat execution fee per curtailment event.
Commercial end-users connect seamlessly to RTD Hub with DemandQ’s free RewardsAI software. RewardsAI is easy to connect using a free, certified Tridium Niagara JACE plug-in, a universal BACnet plug-in or pre-integration with a multitude of BAS and EMS systems. RewardsAI curtails demand as directed without setting new peaks on either side of a curtailment event. End-users can select ComfortMax or RevenueMax set-point variation options to fit specific location needs.
"Everyone knows demand management is critical in the transition towards a sustainable energy future. The industry needs a solution like RTD Hub. DemandQ is uniquely positioned to provide it because of our patented AI-enabled software that performs automated execution at the end-user location," said Gary Morsches, CEO at DemandQ. "RTD Hub will allow DR aggregators to grow tremendously and reduce execution costs. It will bring large-scale economic dispatch capabilities to Suppliers in deregulated markets. And it will allow Utilities to manage grid stability in real-time at scale."
RTD Hub, RewardsAI, and DemandMaster are available now. In addition to RewardsAI, DemandQ offers its PlatinumAI software solution for commercial end-users who can save money from demand charge mitigation, index price mitigation, and Time of Use charge mitigation. PlatinumAI orchestrates demand on all assets behind the meter, including EV Chargers and on-site solar and batteries.
