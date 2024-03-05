End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with SonALAsense to Help Pediatric Patients with DIPG Access New Clinical Trial
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is helping pediatric patients access a new clinical trial.REDMOND, WA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is helping pediatric patients access a new clinical trial for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) brain tumors. SonALAsense is currently recruiting patients for SDT-201, a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial using Sonodynamic Therapy (SDT). SonALAsense’s SDT is a noninvasive targeted combination of SONALA-001 (Intravenous Aminolevulinic Acid) and MR-guided focused ultrasound.
It was discovered that when glioma cells and other cancer cells were given large amounts of Aminolevulinic Acid (ALA), they glowed pink when exposed to blue light. This finding led to ALA becoming a commercially available product (Gleolan®) that is used as a visual aid by neurosurgeons to help them identify and surgically remove aggressive brain tumors. SonALAsense activates the same byproduct of ALA that makes cancer cells glow to kill the cancer cells using high-energy light in a process called photodynamic therapy (PDT).
There are three sites actively recruiting for this clinical trial: University of California in San Francisco, Children’s National/Children’s Research Institute in Washington DC, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. Patients interested in enrolling in the SonALAsense SDT-201 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial should fill out the form at https://app.hatchbuck.com/OnlineForm/93633623225 so that EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator/Patient Navigator Shreya Prakash can reach back out to you to pre-qualify your child for this clinical trial and/or provide additional information to you. Shreya can also be reached at EBCI’s National Patient Services & Support Center at 425-436-8688 or Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org.
SonALAsense knew more than 30 years ago that the same byproduct of ALA that made cancer cells glow could be activated to kill the cancer cells using photodynamic therapy (PDT), which has a rapid onset of action and minimal effects on normal brain cells. Unfortunately, as SonALAsense tried to develop PDT to treat brain tumors they found that it required invasive and complex light delivery techniques making it difficult to develop. When it was reported that the same PDT process could be activated noninvasively using MR-guided focused ultrasound to produce light within the brain (sonodynamic therapy, SDT), they founded SonALAsense to bring this new, noninvasive cancer-specific treatment to patients as soon as possible. Learn more at EndBrainCancer.org/SonALAsense.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Shreya Prakash
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-436-8688, Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org
###
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End brain cancer Initiative
+1 425-444-2215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube