Catholic Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has released the following statement from President René Jansen in de Wal, announcing that the Association has reached a tentative agreement for its 45,000 Catholic-teacher members with the Government of Ontario and the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA).

“After a difficult round of negotiations, with more than 20 months of bargaining, Catholic teachers have reached a tentative agreement with the Government of Ontario and OCSTA on central terms for a new collective agreement.

This agreement is yet further proof that free and fair collective bargaining works.

We want to thank Catholic teachers, as well as the students and families we serve, for their patience during this exceptionally long bargaining period. Our goal – as always – is to reach the best possible deal to better support all students and teachers, and to address key issues facing publicly funded schools in our communities across Ontario.

The specific details of the tentative agreement remain confidential pending ratification. In accordance with the Association’s ratification procedures, should the OECTA Provincial Executive and local unit presidents recommend approval, Catholic teachers will participate in a province-wide vote on March 26 and 27.”

- 30 -

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Michelle Despault Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca