RYSE Asset Management announces first close of USD 50M Special Opportunities Fund to support digital health & care
We are delighted to be working with a number of well established global endowments, family offices and sophisticated investors supporting innovation in the launch of this fund to invest with impact.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYSE Asset Management announces first close of its Special Opportunities Fund to support digital health and care technologies
• UK based RYSE is a specialist healthcare investor focused on selecting and rapidly scaling innovative early stage companies
• Announces first close of US$ 50 million Special Opportunities Fund to invest with impact
• Invests in neuroscience healthtech company
London, UK, 5 March 2024 - RYSE Asset Management, the healthcare investor supporting innovative early-stage companies transforming lives, announces the first close of its US$ 50m Special Opportunities Fund.
The fund will focus on the most promising early-stage investments globally between seed and series A. Dedicated to transforming lives through cutting edge digital solutions, the fund has an investment focus on digital diagnostics, digital therapeutics and medical devices that will help solve the challenges facing the NHS and other health and care delivery systems globally. The fund welcomed new investors including Future Care Capital, as a cornerstone investor, and established global endowments, family offices and sophisticated investors.
Shabir Chowdhary, managing partner at RYSE Asset Management, said: “The demand for innovative healthcare solutions has never been greater, and RYSE’s Special Opportunities Fund addresses this need by accelerating development and adoption of digital solutions that improve patient outcomes, enhance efficiency, and drive positive change across the healthcare ecosystem. We are delighted to be working with a number of well established global endowments, family offices and sophisticated investors supporting innovation in the launch of this fund to invest with impact. These include Future Care Capital as a cornerstone investor and highly active financier within health and social care.”
The RYSE team combines 90 years’ experience in healthcare systems, healthcare research, technology scale-ups and healthcare investment banking. Through the team’s strategic partnerships with all sides of the healthcare ecosystem the Special Opportunities Fund provides early-stage entrepreneurs with the resources and support needed to scale their ventures and make a meaningful impact in healthcare.
In addition to its first close, the RYSE Special Opportunities Fund has completed its first investment in the digital detection and treatment healthtech company Braingaze. Braingaze offers a non-invasive, digital solution for early detection, diagnosis and therapy of neuro-cognitive problems specifically for Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). With extensive clinical evidence generated over several years, RYSE is supporting the company to develop and exploit routes to market with the NHS and private clinical groups in the UK, commercialising licensing deals with big pharma and health care systems and corporates in the US, Saudi Arabia and Asia.
Vivien de Tusch-Lec, General Partner at RYSE added: “We are thrilled to be able to back some of the extraordinary healthcare founders who are transforming healthcare. Braingaze is backed by innovative technology and a strong management team with a pipeline that covers some of the most common and challenging mental health disorders in children and in adults. Driving forward digital treatment for cognitive disorders, Braingaze is aligned with our ambition to improve the future of healthcare.”
Laszlo Bax Co-founder and CEO Braingaze said: “The UK alone is home to an estimated 2.6 million people living with Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder. Only about 15-20% of those are diagnosed; waiting lists for getting a formal diagnosis have skyrocketed since the pandemic and persist even though the Government mobilised substantial additional resources to deal with this challenge. The potential of innovative digital biomarkers to increase efficiency and improve the patient and clinician’s journey can and should be exploited. We are delighted to work with the RYSE team, FCC, and the entire UK cognitive care innovation ecosystem towards providing potential new solutions.”
