Tom’s Watch Bars Across the Country Forecast to Serve Approximately 200,000 March Madness Fans This Year
With 360-degree indoor viewing and food and cocktails to delight, Tom’s is not just for the boys but the perfect spot for a GNO (Girls' Night Out) too
"This is THE place to watch March Madness. We've tailored Tom's Watch Bar to be the most ideal sports-watching environment we could fathom for every type of fan"."DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March Madness is coming, and Tom's Watch Bars are the premier place to watch - and the perfect place to work remotely during daytime games with lunch and drink specials. The signature oversized stadium screen, surrounded by hundreds of screens, means there is no bad seat in the house. All enjoy NCAA March Madness, not just the basketball enthusiasts; this is the tournament of the year that everyone gets excited about. Conference Championship games begin the first week of March, and Men's March Madness kicks off with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024, culminating with the NCAA championship game on April 8. Tom's provides donations to over 35 Alumni Chapters to help raise money for their undergraduate scholarship funds. All of the games will be featured, and Tom's makes everyone happy with 360-degree viewing from every seat in the house. Elevated food, from deep-dish nachos to poke bowls, keeps fans powered up. The extensive drink menu features local craft beers, signature cocktails like the Lavender Lemon Drop, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Tom's Watch Bars are located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Houston, Orlando, Ilani in Washington, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Washington D.C.- National Harbor, and Washington D.C. - Navy Yard, with more to come.
— Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer
“This is THE place to watch March Madness - if you’re a party of two looking to see the games in a great environment or a crew of friends watching together,” says Greg MacDonald, Chief Brand Officer. “We’ve tailored Tom’s Watch Bar to be the most ideal sports-watching environment we could fathom for every type of fan. Especially during the excitement of March Madness, our Watch Parties each weekend with DJs, prizes, and giveaways make for the perfect Girl's Night Out!”
March Madness Schedule, 2024 - Watch all of the games at Tom’s Watch Bar:
-Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
- First Four: March 19-20
- First round: March 21-22
- Second round: March 23-24
- Sweet 16: March 28-29
- Elite Eight: March 30-31
- Final Four: Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
- NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
There is no shortage of fun, as Tom throws watch parties with DJs, prizes, and giveaways every weekend throughout the tournament, including the championship game on April 8. In addition to the 360-degree indoor viewing room, locations have indoor/outdoor bars, expansive patios with screens, and virtual Top Golf suites where customers can play over ten different sports with their party.
Openings for 2024 include Orlando, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, and New Orleans. Tom’s Watch Bar was co-founded by Tom Ryan, co-founder of the burger chain Smashburger. Tom's Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners, which provided the initial equity capital and announced a $30M fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners in 2022. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.
About Tom's Watch Bar:
Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, MLS soccer championship and bowl games, men and women's World Cup Soccer, UFC fights and boxing, European soccer including English Premier League (EPL) and LaLiga and even obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens, provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans can enjoy premium or personalized sound and listen to the play-by-play of their favorite game. It is the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players, and follow any sports bet.
