EU presents its first ever defence industrial strategy and new defence industry programme 

Today, the European Commission and the EU High Representative presented the first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy at EU level and proposed a set of new actions to support the competitiveness and readiness of its defence industry.

In the context of Russia’s on-going war of aggression against Ukraine, which has brought high-intensity conflict back on the continent, the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) sets a clear, long-term vision to achieve defence industrial readiness in the European Union.

Among other things, the strategy envisages developing closer ties with Ukraine, including through its participation in Union initiatives in support of the defence industry and stimulating cooperation between the EU and Ukrainian defence industries.

As a first immediate and central means to deliver the Strategy, the European Commission today tables a legislative proposal for a European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) and a framework of measures to ensure the timely availability and supply of defence products.

The programme includes, inter alia, Ukraine’s participation, support for cooperation with Ukraine’s defence industry, joint procurement with and for Ukraine, and the possibility of using profits from frozen Russian assets.

