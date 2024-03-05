NUMERATOR EXPANDS SINGLE-SOURCED VERIFIED DATA TO AMAZON PRIME AND WALMART+ MEMBERSHIP DATA

Amazon Prime Members Spend 12% More than the Average Amazon Shopper

CHICAGO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has expanded verified data to include retailer membership subscriptions for two of the top five CPG retailers, Amazon Prime and Walmart+. Previously, retailer membership data had been collected based on self-reported data, but investments in diversified data collection technology made the collection of verified retailer membership subscription data possible in near real-time.

This verified data is available on-demand within Numerator Insights to help brands and retailers understand who is paying for a retailer membership, who previously paid for a membership and who has never paid for one. An analysis of this data revealed:

Current Walmart+ members spend more annually in-store at Walmart (+31%) and Walmart.com (+206%) than the average Walmart shopper

Current Prime members spend 12% more annually than the average Amazon shopper

“In the last few years, revenue from paid retailer subscriptions has continued to grow,” said Shalin Shah, VP, Platform Products at Numerator. “Understanding more about the buying behaviors of those shoppers and who they are presents an opportunity for deeper shopper understanding.”

Access to this verified retailer membership data can be used to create people groups in the platform for deeper analysis to learn about the demographics, psychographics and media consumption habits of these shoppers as well as analyze their behavior over time or survey them to hear their thoughts directly -- all from a single consumer panel.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com