Everlight Radiology Announces Strategic Partnership with Zia Medical Centre in Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everlight Radiology, a leading provider of teleradiology reporting services, today announced a strategic partnership with Zia Medical Centre (ZMC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This collaboration offers exciting opportunities for radiologists seeking flexible, fulfilling employment in a vibrant and dynamic location.
Through this partnership, Everlight Radiology is the first provider in the region able to offer fully compliant full-time or part-time employment for Consultant Radiologists while working from the heart of Dubai.
“We are thrilled to partner with Zia Medical Centre, a respected healthcare provider in Dubai,” said Daniel Sourial, UKI and EMEA CEO at Everlight Radiology. “This collaboration allows us to offer full time and part-time employment for radiologists in Dubai, giving them the chance to work with the leading teleradiology provider for either UK or Australian clients using our cutting-edge technology and a supportive team, all while experiencing the unique lifestyle that Dubai offers.”
Dr. Ammad Hussain, Chief Executive Officer at Zia Medical Centre, added, “We are excited to partner with Everlight Radiology to support those interested in working with Everlight in the UAE, and look forward to expanding the collaboration in future.”
About Us
Everlight Radiology is the leading global teleradiology provider, providing a 24/7 ‘daylight’ hours global radiology reporting service utilising a network of consultant radiologists across the globe. Everlight radiologists deliver high-quality radiology reporting services to healthcare providers worldwide by using a ‘follow the sun’ methodology, where GMC, MCIRL and FRANZCR accredited consultant radiologists report scans, often to patients on the other side of the world, within their own waking hours - meaning they can 'ditch the nightshift'.
Our dedicated 24/7 operations and IT colleagues support our radiologists in improving patient outcomes through timely and accurate diagnoses.
About Zia Medical Center
In a relatively short span of time, Zia Medical Center has emerged as one of the leading healthcare providers in Dubai. Our mission has remained focused on providing caring, high quality and responsible healthcare services that meet the needs and expectations of our community.
Our state-of-the-art facility has private consultation rooms, well equipped treatment rooms, a waiting lounge and play area that are designed for comfort and privacy. Our diagnostic wing is located on the first floor and is built to accommodate multiple disciplines. The finishing touch is our electronic medical records system that allows our physicians secure access to patient information and images at all times, ensuring speed, accuracy and efficiency at all times.
For more information and interview requests , please contact Helen Gray on hgray@everlightradiology.com.
Helen Gray, Senior Communications Manager
Everlight Radiology
+61 2 9215 1900
hgray@everlightradiology.com