Exail launches new SWaP-C optimized inertial navigation system for AUV

Brest, France, 05/03/2024 - Exail, a leading provider of subsea navigation and positioning technologies, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Phins 9 Compact. This new compact high-performance inertial navigation system (INS) is designed for all unmanned underwater vehicles and offers the market’s highest blend of navigation performance, reliability, and Size, Weight, and Power (SWAP) efficiency.

The Phins 9 Compact is built around a high-performance Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG)-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with advanced accelerometers, making it the most compact high-performance INS available in the market. With compact dimensions, a DVL-aided position accuracy of 0.1% TD, and a power consumption of less than 7 W, it is particularly suited for compact subsea vehicles operating in demanding applications with low power requirements.

“The Phins 9 Compact represents a significant advancement in subsea navigation technology, Stated Maxime Le Roy, Subsea INS Product Manager at Exail. With a heading accuracy of 0.07°, pitch & roll accuracy of 0.01°, it offers exceptional reliability and navigation precision, even in the most challenging environments. The Phins 9 Compact is an ideal solution for new generation AUV manufacturers and e-ROV operators looking to save power without compromising on data processing capabilities.”

The Phins 9 Compact is a versatile system that is set to redefine the standards of subsea navigation in a wide range of applications, including survey-grade coastal and offshore seabed mapping, Inspection Repair and Maintenance (IRM), defense, and more.

