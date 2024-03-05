OUScapital.com Partners with Carrier Hawaii to Expand Solar Thermal Cooling-as-a-Service with No CapEx or Debt
Onsite Utility Services Capital expands to Hawaii partnering with Carrier Hawaii.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) expands its funding platform for HVAC/refrigeration contractors and end users to Hawaii partnering with Carrier Hawaii. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings ranging for LED lighting to power optimization or Solar Thermal Cooling technologies.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “With the economy and capital constraints for businesses we had a lot of HVAC contractors and clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier. Carrier Hawaii has the right equipment and experience with solar thermal cooling that can have a big impact on Hawaii. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on zero debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more companies can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. With the high electric rates in Hawaii, Energy-as-a-Service is a perfect solution for the local businesses.”
Carrier Hawaii (www.carrierhawaii.com) added,” Onsite’s Energy Savings-as-a-Service platform provides the investment needed for energy reductions to help reduce the impact of Hawaii’s high electric rates for our customers and reduce the load on the utilities. Solar Thermal Cooling-as-a-Service can now be implemented at businesses without concern over money or taking on debt with the correct Carrier equipment.”
Fritz Kreiss added, “Partnering with Carrier Hawaii gives Onsite a great network of existing contractors and customers needing energy upgrades to reduce their electric costs without taking on debt or using their capital. Cooling loads have the biggest impact on the electric grid and solar thermal cooling can reduce that from 35 to 50% even by retrofitting existing Carrier equipment. WWW.NidonClean.Energy is the critical Cooling-as-a-Service technology integrator to make the system work.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
About Carrier Hawaii
Established in 1990, Carrier Hawaii the largest air conditioning distributor in Hawaii. Our main office/warehouse is located in the Kapolei Business Park with branches in Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona. Having the largest equipment inventory and replacement parts in the state of Hawaii help our customers reduce their downtimes. Our extensive inventory along with engineers averaging 25+ years’ experience provides our customers with a Carrier HVAC system that is both efficient and reliable. Carrier Hawaii has been ranked within the Carrier Corporation as one of the top ten performing Carrier distributors in North America for the past 16 years.
