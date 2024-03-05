Boyd Street Ventures Invests in HealthTech Innovator Watkins-Conti

Boyd Street Ventures logo

Pioneering firm addresses women’s pelvic health issues

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures announced that it has invested in Watkins-Conti Products, a HeathTech innovator that pioneers solutions for women’s pelvic health.

Watkins-Conti’s flagship product, Yōni.Fit, is the first patient-designed, non-surgical device designed to relieve the symptoms of stress urinary incontinence (SUI), a condition that affects nearly 3 in 4 women worldwide. SUI may get worse over time if left untreated and may also contribute to pelvic organ prolapse. Allison Watkins, Watkins-Conti’s Founder/CEO, engineered and patented Yōni.Fit after being frustrated with the options available to her when she experienced SUI following the births of her children.

The company recently completed a clinical trial documenting the safety and effectiveness of the product. The trial was led by urogynecologists at Stanford University, NYU Langone Health, and Jefferson Health. Watkins-Conti has filed a 510(k), a premarket submission made to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide reasonable assurance that the Yōni.Fit device is safe and effective for SUI. The FDA must review the submission and grant 510(k) clearance prior to commercial distribution.

The impressive potential of Watkins-Conti has enabled the company to recruit a strong group of outside board members: Mike Pintek, President, Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions, Cardinal Health; Jennie Martel, Chief of Global Brand Protection, Colgate-Palmolive; Dr. Anula Jayasuriya, Founder and Managing Director, EXXclaim Capital; and John Marmaduke, President of Hastings Entertainment.

“We love investing in innovative, female-led, Oklahoma-based companies, and Watkins-Conti emphatically checks all of those boxes,” said James Spann, Boyd Street Ventures Founder & General Partner. “We’re particularly drawn to companies that were created to address serious problems that were personally experienced by the founder, and that’s certainly the case with Allison and Watkins-Conti.”

Watkins-Conti is the 16th portfolio company in Boyd Street Ventures Fund I, which will be closed to investors after March 31, 2024.

For more information about Watkins-Conti Products, visit https://www.watkinscontiproducts.com/



ABOUT BOYD STREET VENTURES

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities founded and developed by entrepreneurs from Oklahoma and elsewhere. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than startups targeted by larger VC firms on the East and West Coasts. This focus, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to its portfolio companies through its Boyd Street Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/

