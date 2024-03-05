Fin+AI 2024 Announces Keynote Speakers and Community Event Partnership

Chris Skinner, The Finanser | Author of Intelligent Money: When Money Thinks For You Paolo Sironi, thePSironi | Author, Banks and Fintech on Platform Economies: Contextual and Concious Banking Angel Lorente, Founder and CEO | FinTech Connector, a Financial Technology Community Organization

“This is not hype,” said J.P. Morgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon proclaimed recently when discussing artificial intelligence (AI), “this is real.”

We are privileged to have two of the most knowledgeable thought leaders at this groundbreaking new event for the financial service industry” — Bruce Burke

With this proclamation in mind, the Fin+AI producers are thrilled to unveil two highly distinguished keynote speakers for their upcoming Fin+AI 2024 Conference. With the theme "Redefining Financial Intelligence", this dynamic event will take place at Le Méridien Hotel and Conference Center, October 2-4, 2024, in Dania Beach, Florida.

“We are privileged to have two of the most knowledgeable thought leaders at this groundbreaking new event for the financial service industry,” said Bruce Burke, Executive Producer. “We are pleased to announce The Finanser, Chris Skinner and IBM’s Global Research Leader in Banking, Paolo Sironi, as our two keynote speakers,” he reported.

Coincidentally, both speakers are bestselling authors, and both are releasing new books focused on the future of finance. Chris’s new book “Intelligent Money: When money thinks for you,” is being released at the Fin+AI 2024 Conference. Chris’s keynote will set the stage for the event. Paolo’s new book in the Wiley Finance Series “Banks and Fintech on Platform Economies: Contextual and Conscious Banking is accompanied by the IBM 2024 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets: Regenerate Banking with AI. Both authors will be on-hand for a meet-and-greet book signing event during Fin+AI 2024 Conference.

Chris is long known for his daily insights at The Finanser. For almost 20 years Chris has provided his perspective on the workings and trends of the financial services industry. Mr. Skinner releases a new book every two years, with Intelligent Money making its debut in the United States at Fin+AI 2024 Conference.

Widely known as thePSironi, Paolo is one of the most respected fintech voices globally, having penned many books about banking, financial markets and digital innovation. In his new book he delivers an insightful examination of how platform theory, born outside of financial services, will make its way inside banking and financial markets to radically transform the way firms do business.

Fin+AI 2024 is proud to announce these two leaders as keynote speakers and looks forward to releasing more details about other speakers and partners in the next few months leading up to the event. “We expect to have a packed agenda, with five high-level tracks for the event, we are focused on creating impact with this new event, which focused on the convergence of Fintech and AI.

Fin+AI 2024 also announced an event partnership with FinTech Connector, a technology and in-person community member platform that brings together financial services executives, business and investment experts, and fintech entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and create financial services innovation for impact. FinTech Connector aims to bring trust and transparency to the fintech industry by helping financial services organizations find and partner with vetted fintech companies to implement innovative solutions that will future-proof their businesses.

“We wanted to provide a unique opportunity for all of our community members to meet together in person, while experiencing the transformative power of financial technology combined with artificial intelligence,” said Angel Lorente, Founder of the FinTech Connector community. “We are also planning special activities for both our membership, and other attendees of Fin+AI 2024 Conference.”

Call for Papers:

Fin+AI invites researchers, practitioners, and industry experts to submit their original papers related to the convergence of fintech and AI. Accepted papers and abstracts will be presented during parallel sessions at the conference. The proposal submission deadline is April 15, 2024. For guidelines and submission details, visit the event website: https://www.finaiconference.com/papers

Early Bird Registrations:

Secure your spot for the Fin+AI 2024 Conference by registering early! Take advantage of discounted early-bird registration rates until May 31, 2024. Visit our registration page now to reserve your seat.

Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity to explore the future of finance, network with industry leaders, and gain actionable insights. Join industry leaders like Chris Skinner, Paolo Sironi and Angel Lorente at the Fin+AI 2024 Conference & Exhibition.

