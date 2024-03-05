PopChar 10: Character and font management since 1987, refreshed for the modern era

PopChar - Unlock the world of characters & fonts Character map info Emoji details

PERG, UPPER AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perg, Austria – March 5, 2024: ergonis announced the launch of PopChar 10, a major update to a legendary piece of Mac software, whose journey began in 1987. PopChar 10 comes with a user interface remake ensuring a seamless user experience and representing the ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. To celebrate this new version, they offer a 20% discount during the first two weeks, using the coupon: „POPCHAR10-HELLO“.

Thomas Reichenberger, CTO of ergonis, highlights the significance of PopChar 10 by stating, "PopChar 10 is more than just a piece of software. It improves the way professionals from all industries engage with characters and fonts. This version represents our commitment to evolution and excellence, making it easier and more intuitive than ever to access an expansive universe of characters. This update is also a perfect foundation for exciting new features to come."

Trusted by legends

Industry pioneers also recognize the power of PopChar. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc. and a legendary figure in technology, shares his experience: "I've been using PopChar since its early days and I simply love it. It redefined my work and is an absolute must-have for anyone serious about fonts, typography, and design." Coming from a man who has revolutionized the way we interact with technology, this endorsement speaks volumes.

What's new in PopChar

• An improved user interface that balances classic functionality with modern aesthetics.

• Enhanced magnifier providing improved information and shortcuts for characters, making inspection and insertion of special characters more intuitive.

• New insertion modes with a single click, including support for Swift code.

• Spanish language support, broadening the tool’s international usability.

• Full compatibility with Unicode 15.

• Enhanced dark mode support and full compatibility with macOS Sonoma, ensuring a visually comfortable experience across all environments.

• New and easier navigation concept.

• See the full changelog here.

PopChar has seen quite a few changes in technology in the past 35 years

PopChar has long been essential for designers, translators, academics, editors, and anyone who frequently works with special characters and fonts. Since it first ran on Mac's earliest 68000 processors, PopChar has adapted through every Mac generation. It has seen various word processors come and go and only Microsoft Word and QuarkXpress already existed in 1987 and still exist today.

PopChar 10 is priced at $34.99 for new purchases, is discounted by 50% for those with previous licenses, and is available for free for those who purchased on or after September 1, 2023.

PopChar is distributed on a “try before you buy” basis and can be downloaded from ergonis.com/popchar.

Recent Media kit with screenshots and logos is available here.

What is PopChar?

PopChar is a versatile character map application that simplifies the process of finding and inserting special characters and symbols as well as getting the most out of fonts. Its array of features includes instant access to characters with seamless one-click insertion. Font and sample text previews facilitate precise design and content creation. PopChar's visualization of keyboard shortcuts further streamlines the creative process, making it a must-have for industry professionals seeking efficiency and precision in their work.

For more information and to experience the benefits of PopChar 10, visit the ergonis website ergonis.com/popchar.

About ergonis Software GmbH

Founded in 2002, ergonis Software specializes in creating tools that enhance the productivity and efficiency of personal and professional workflows. ergonis solutions are tailored to meet specific needs, providing intuitive, high-quality tools that adapt to individual workflows and preferences. From text expansion to keyboard shortcut customization and font management, ergonis software is dedicated to making people’s lives easier and increasing their productivity.

