Coefficient Health Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Alli Nawara
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Coefficient Health, LLC., announced the appointment of Alli Nawara to their leadership team as Vice President, Group Account Director. This strategic hire continues to underscore Coefficient Health's rapid growth and ongoing commitment to providing clients with the highest level of service and expertise in navigating the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.
A strategist at heart, with a passion for using data and insights to develop effective marketing strategies, Alli brings over 15 years of experience in marketing and advertising for the health and life sciences industries. As both a client and strategy lead, her proven track record of success in building collaborative relationships and delivering impactful results will be instrumental in driving growth for Coefficient Health and its clients.
"I'm excited to bring my strategic and client service expertise to Coefficient Health, a company that champions multi-dimensional talent and rejects the outdated, siloed agency model. I believe that this unique approach will help clients unlock broader business opportunities and cultivate a dynamic internal environment where diverse perspectives drive exceptional outcomes," said Nawara.
Added Founding Partner Frank Nestola, “We are thrilled to welcome Alli to our team. Her extensive experience, combined with her strategic vision and leadership qualities, will be invaluable as we empower healthcare brands to achieve their full potential.”
About Coeffcient Health, LLC:
Based in New York City, Coefficient Health is a full-service agency team designed to be more like the commercial and medical leaders we partner with. In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, we understand that driving change effectively requires expertise in more areas than ever, and the ability to integrate that knowledge across teams. Our multidimensional talent has diverse capabilities and experiences at every level. Acting as a complement, we challenge your thinking, translate your vision, and execute with innovation and excellence to help you multiply your efforts. As your organization and brands evolve, we scale to provide the support you need from pre-commercial through LOE.
Frank Nestola
