Four Seasons, Bentley, Six Senses, Armani, Dorchester, Mercedes, One Only - Dubai attracted over 100 branded residences
Branded Homes, Dubai’s leading expert on branded residences, today announced significant growth in Dubai’s luxury branded real estate market. Representing over 95% of Dubai’s branded residential developments, Branded Homes reported over 100 branded residences already established in Dubai from renowned luxury brands like Four Seasons, Six Senses, Bentley, Kempinski, Armani, Cavali, Mr.C by Chipriani, W Residences, Dorchester, Mercedes, One & Only, Ritz Carlton, Raffles, Anantara, Bacarrat and many more (you can see all list available at our website https://brandedhomes.ae). This influx of prestigious brands highlights the strong interest in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.
According to historical data from the Dubai Land Department (please approach us with personal request for detailed report), branded residences have provided owners the highest returns on investment, ranging from 20-200% over time. Branded Homes attributes this success to the unmatched lifestyle, service, amenities, and prestige associated with branded developments.
“We are seeing tremendous interest from ultra-high net worth individuals in acquiring a branded residence in Dubai,” said Ivan Siarbolin, real estate expert at Branded Homes. “These exclusive properties provide an unparalleled living experience along with the potential for strong capital appreciation over time. With limited supply and high demand, now is an ideal time for investors and end-users to secure a prestigious branded home in Dubai.”
Branded Homes is the leading expert on Dubai’s branded real estate market, representing over 95% of Dubai’s branded residential developments. Driven by experienced property expert Ivan Siarbolin, Branded Homes provides a personalized service to help ultra-high net worth clients find their ideal luxury branded residence in Dubai.
