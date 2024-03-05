Autonomous Data Platform Market Continues to grow, with $4.79 Billion Valuation and 22.8% CAGR by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous data platform industry size was valued at $622 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,797 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8 % from 2020 to 2030.

The extensive penetration of the web and mobile devices in North America has created possibilities for enterprises to succeed in bent channel partners, clients, and other stakeholders within the region. The widespread use of mobile devices and social media platforms to attach with business partners and clients for giving customized content as per the business necessities of clients has prompted businesses to embrace autonomous data platforms and services. These factors are driving the expansion of the market. In addition, the growing implementation of AI and machine learning to assist in decision-making processes is expected to surge the expansion of the North America autonomous data platform market. Companies specialize in offering the foremost reliable end-user experience and providing the simplest services by using machine-learning technology-based software and services. They leverage the autonomous data platform to research customer-related data and to seek out parameters.

Today, the production and collection of digital data have reached unprecedented levels, with vast amounts of data being generated and exchanged every second. Modern businesses rely heavily on this data, as it often contains crucial information about their customers, such as payment details, addresses, preferences, orders, and shopping habits. This data enables businesses to profile their customers effectively and tailor their services accordingly.

However, managing and analyzing such vast volumes of data at scale requires sophisticated solutions. Enterprises are turning to autonomous data platform solutions to collect, organize, store, and retrieve data efficiently. Unlike traditional enterprise warehouses and on-premises data centers, which may struggle with the complexity and volume of modern data, autonomous data platforms powered by artificial intelligence can process and analyze data rapidly and accurately. This enhanced speed and efficiency enable businesses to make data-driven decisions faster and stay agile in today's fast-paced business environment.

The importance of data services is directly proportional to the volume of data being generated and stored. Organizations deal with highly sensitive data, and threats such as viruses and file corruption can lead to significant data loss. To mitigate these risks, enterprises are increasingly prioritizing the adoption of data backup and recovery platforms, driving the growth of the data backup and recovery market.

As more large and medium-sized enterprises accumulate vast amounts of data that require storage, backup, and recovery solutions, there is a growing demand for autonomous data platforms. These platforms offer advanced capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and automation, enabling organizations to efficiently manage, protect, and recover their data assets.

In essence, the expansion of the data backup and recovery market is closely linked to the evolving needs of enterprises to safeguard their data against potential threats and ensure business continuity. The adoption of autonomous data platforms represents a strategic investment for organizations seeking robust and reliable solutions to manage their data effectively in the face of increasing complexity and security challenges.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has had a massively beneficial influence on the global autonomous data platform industry, which is projected to increase following the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the rapid spread of coronavirus throughout the world, as well as work-from-home regulations created to prevent the virus's spread by reducing interactions. As a result, many firms invested in autonomous data platform solutions to simplify and speed-up productivity in business enterprises.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the autonomous data platform market report are Oracle Corporation, AWS, Teradata, IBM Corporation, MAPR, Cloudera, Qubole, Inc., Ataccama, Gemini Data, and Denodo.

