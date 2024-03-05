Automation Testing Market Trends, Share, Growth, Outlook, and Report 2024-2032

Automation Testing Market Trends

Automation testing is a method of performing testing tasks using software tools, which minimizes the amount of time and effort required for testing.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Automation Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on automation testing market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global automation testing market size reached US$ 28.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 112.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2024-2032.

Automation Testing Market Overview:

The automation testing market is witnessing significant growth as organizations across various industries strive to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of their software testing processes. Automation testing involves the use of specialized software tools and frameworks to automate the execution of test cases, thereby reducing manual effort, accelerating testing cycles, and improving software quality. This comprehensive overview provides insights into the key drivers, trends, segments, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape shaping the automation testing market.

• Shift towards Intelligent Test Automation: The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is driving a shift towards intelligent test automation. Test automation tools are leveraging AI/ML algorithms to enhance test case creation, maintenance, and execution processes. These intelligent automation solutions can analyze application changes, identify impacted test cases, and autonomously update test scripts, improving testing efficiency and accuracy.

• Integration with DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines: Automation testing is increasingly integrated with DevOps practices and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. Organizations are automating testing processes to enable seamless integration with development workflows, ensuring that tests are executed automatically as part of the software delivery pipeline. This integration facilitates faster feedback loops, shorter release cycles, and improved collaboration between development and QA teams.

• Shift-Left Testing and Early Test Automation: There is a growing emphasis on shift-left testing practices, which involve moving testing activities earlier in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Automation testing tools are being used to automate testing activities in the requirements analysis, design, and development phases, enabling early detection of defects and reducing rework costs. By shifting testing left, organizations can identify and address issues sooner, improving software quality and time-to-market.

• Microservices and Containerization Testing: The adoption of microservices architecture and containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes is driving the demand for automation testing solutions tailored for microservices environments. Testing microservices presents unique challenges related to service dependencies, versioning, and scalability. Automation testing tools are evolving to support testing of containerized applications, ensuring compatibility, performance, and reliability of microservices-based systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Accenture plc, Broadcom Inc.

• Capgemini SE

• Cigniti Technologies

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Keysight Technologies Inc

• Micro Focus Inc

• Parasoft, Ranorex Gmbh

• Sauce Labs Inc.

• SmartBear Software Inc

• Tricentis USA Corp.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, endpoint interface, enterprise size, and end user.

Component Insights:

• Testing Solutions

• Functional Testing

• API Testing

• Security Testing

• Compliance Testing

• Usability Testing

• Others

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Service

Endpoint Interface Insights:

• Web

• Mobile

• Desktop

• Embedded Software

Enterprise Size Insights:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

End User Insights:

• IT and Telecommunication

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

