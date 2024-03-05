Hair Care Market 2024, Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, Outlook & Forecast Report 2032

Global Hair Care Market Report

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hair Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including hair care market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global hair care market size reached US$ 86.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 124.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hair Care Industry:

• Rising Awareness of Hair Health and Scalp Care:

Consumers are more knowledgeable about the impact of nutrition, pollution, stress, and chemical treatments on hair health. This awareness has led to a demand for products that address specific hair concerns such as hair loss, damage repair, dandruff, and scalp health. The market has responded with a range of targeted solutions, including sulfate-free shampoos, natural and organic products, hair growth serums, and scalp treatments. This trend is also fueled by social media and influencer marketing, where hair care routines and products are regularly showcased, further educating, and influencing consumer choices.

• Innovation and Product Diversification:

Companies are constantly developing new products that cater to a variety of hair types and concerns, employing advanced technologies and ingredients. This includes the incorporation of natural ingredients, such as essential oils and plant extracts, which are perceived as safer and gentler alternatives to traditional chemicals. Additionally, there is a growing trend for personalized hair care solutions, where products are tailored to individual hair types and conditions. The introduction of smart hair care devices, such as advanced hairdryers and styling tools that minimize hair damage, also contributes to market growth.

• Growing Male Grooming Market:

The expanding male grooming market significantly influences the hair care industry. Men are increasingly investing in hair care products, driven by a growing emphasis on personal appearance and hygiene. This shift has led to an increase in products specifically designed for men, including specialized shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and hair loss treatments. The male grooming trend also encompasses services, with a rise in men's hair salons and grooming centers. This demographic expansion broadens the customer base for hair care products and services, contributing to the overall market growth.

Hair Care Market Trends:

The growth of online retail and e-commerce platforms is another key driver for the hair care market. Online channels provide consumers with easy access to a wide range of products, including international brands and niche products that might not be available in local stores. E-commerce also offers the convenience of home delivery, customer reviews, and easy price comparisons. Moreover, environmental concerns and the movement towards sustainability are increasingly influencing consumer choices in the hair care market. Consumers are seeking eco-friendly products with biodegradable ingredients, minimal packaging, and ethical sourcing practices.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• KAO Group

• L’Oréal USA, Inc.

• The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

• Unilever PLC

• Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Hair Care Market Report Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets emerged as the largest segment by distribution channel, offering consumers a convenient and accessible shopping experience for a diverse range of hair care products.

By Product Type:

• Shampoo

• Hair Color

• Conditioner

• Hair Styling Products

• Others

Shampoo represented the largest segment by product type in the hair care market due to its fundamental role in routine hair hygiene and the wide variety of formulations catering to different hair types and concerns.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America was the largest market by region in the hair care industry, driven by high consumer spending on personal care, a strong presence of leading hair care brands, and a constant demand for innovative products.

