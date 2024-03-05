Exploring the Growth Potential: Airbag Market Anticipated to Hit $47.0 Billion by 2030 | Daicel Corporation, Rane Group

Airbag Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by Allied Market Research on the global airbag market states that the the market size of global airbag industry is expected to generate an absolute revenue of $47.0 billion with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.7% by 2030. The market has generated $26.7 billion in 2020. The report offers a detailed analysis of market dynamics, factors influencing the growth of the market, segmentation, and competitive scenario.

An airbag is a crucial component of a car's safety restraint system, designed to rapidly inflate with air upon the occurrence of an accident. These pillow-like, pliable balloons contain an inflation system and sensor, seamlessly folded into the dashboard, steering wheel, seat, roof, or door. The main function of the airbag is to provide cushioning for the driver or passenger during vehicle crashes, offering protection by preventing the body from making direct contact with interior components like the window or steering wheel.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global airbag market is segmented on the basis of module, sales channel, material, vehicle type, and type. The segmentation analysis also highlights the fastest growing and highest revenue generating segments among each category.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By module, the inflator segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global airbag market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of inflator-based airbags in vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. The report includes an analysis of the air bag segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in government norms toward introducing airbags in commercial vehicles. However, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global airbag market, due to rise in availability of passenger cars across the globe.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global airbag market report provides an in-depth analysis of factors influencing the growth of the sector. These factors assist stakeholders and new entities to make informed investment decisions. The global market for airbags is experiencing growth due to surge in consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety features, competition among vehicle manufacturers, and expansion of the automotive sector.

However, high replacement costs and advanced technological features that increase car prices restrain the market growth. Nevertheless, low production costs in emerging economies and introduction of airbags in two-wheelers are estimated to offer prolific growth opportunities to the sector in the upcoming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

🔸𝐏𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The airbag industry is incorporating pedestrian protective airbags to maintain outside safety of the vehicle. These airbags reduce the effect on pedestrians in case of an accident by deploying them on the vehicle's front exterior. This trend is consistent with commitment to road safety, expanding the protective coverage of airbags over the occupants of the vehicles.

🔸𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬:

The emergence of advanced technologies is transforming airbag systems. These airbags, featuring artificial intelligence and advanced sensors, can assess occupant position, crash severity, and deploy with customized force. This technology not only reduces the probability of unnecessary airbag deployment but also improves safety, an important element in minimizing injuries during collisions.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The competitive analysis in the global airbag market report contains top entities in the industry. It also highlights their strategies like partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. This competitive analysis assists stakeholders in making well-informed business decisions. The key players profiled in the report are:

Daicel Corporation

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing

toyoda gosei

Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd

Rane Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

joyson safety systems

Toray Industries

Kolon Industries Inc.

