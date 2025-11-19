Plastics Modifiers Market Size to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The global plastics modifiers market is analyzed across the type, plastic type, end-use industry, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising demand for plastics modifiers in the automotive and construction industry due to their high strength-to-weight ratio is driving the global plastics modifiers market . By type, the acrylic impact modifiers segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.The global plastics modifiers market was estimated at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Segment Overview:The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53562 By plastic type, the polyvinyl chloride segment held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global plastics modifiers market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.By end-use industry, the packaging segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than two--fifths of the global plastics modifiers market revenue. The same segment is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.By type, the acrylic impact modifiers segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plastics modifiers market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53562 By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:The key market players analyzed in the global plastics modifiers market report include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Dow, Akdeniz Chemson, LANXESS, SI Group, Inc, Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd, Arkema, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Buy this Complete Report (620 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.