In-Solution Kinetics by Fida Biosystems: Redefining Drug Interaction Analysis for Therapeutic Discovery

SøBORG, DENMARK, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fida Biosystems announced today a significant expansion to the capabilities of its proprietary Flow Induced Dispersion Analysis (FIDA) technology with the integration of in-solution kinetics. This enhancement comes with a launch of Fida Neo – the new generation of Fida Instrument, and builds upon FIDA's established proficiency in affinity and quality assessments, reinforcing the technology's position at the forefront of biomolecular research. The latest advancement enables the direct determination of kon and koff in drug-target interactions within their native environments, devoid of the biases introduced by traditional immobilisation techniques.Brian Sørensen, CEO of Fida Biosystems, stated:"The inclusion of in-solution kinetics into FIDA's analytical repertoire marks a pivotal evolution in our technology. This capability allows for a high-fidelity representation of biomolecular behaviors, facilitating earlier identification of the optimal therapeutic candidates and potentially reducing the cost of subsequent clinical trials."The traditional assessment of drug-target interactions has relied on immobilising one of the binding partners, often leading to non-specific binding and the need for laborious surface regeneration. Building on Taylor Dispersion Analysis in a microscale capillary system, FIDA offers a new direct-measurement based approach, which precisely controls reaction times via the manipulation of sample introduction in the capillary. This first-principle, immobilisation free method to in-solution analysis negates the environmental restrictions that have historically constrained biomolecular studies, such as buffer composition, temperature, and ionic strength.With the FIDA 1 system already established as a robust tool for measuring affinity, quality, and quantity, the integration of in-solution kinetics further solidifies FIDA's role in the market as the most comprehensive solution for biophysics research across pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic sectors.For more information on the impact of FIDA's in-solution kinetics on biomolecular interaction studies and therapeutic development, contact Brian Sørensen (brian@ fidabio.com ) or visit fidabio.com.

Flow Induced Dispersion Analysis uses first principles of physics and fluid mechanics to analyze the movement of particles in a fluid.