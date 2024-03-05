Wildz Gets Behind 1. FC Union Berlin - a Winning Partnership
Sports sponsorship is a superb way to support clubs with opportunities to succeed while promoting a brand. That's why Wildz has got behind 1. FC Union Berlin.
Wildz is an important partner in helping 1. FC Union Berlin to achieve long-term goals, both on and off the pitch.”TA' XBIEX, MALTA, MALTA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting behind a winner is the first consideration in sports sponsorship, that’s why Wildz has added their name in support of 1. FC Union Berlin, a team that’s demonstrated the ability to rise above challenges to compete against the best in the world.
— Jan Boysen
Wildz opened its doors in 2019, the same year that Union won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in the club's history. The club followed up this success in 2021 with a qualification for the first UEFA Europa Conference League, which was even improved in 2022 with qualification for the UEFA Europa League. Subsequently, 1. FC Union Berlin qualified for the next season’s UEFA Champions League tournament for the first time by securing the fourth position in the Bundesliga.
Enjoying the best of both worlds
Says Nico Reussenzehn, Country Management Consultant of Wildz's parent company, Rootz LTD in Germany: “1. FC Union Berlin is a football team with phenomenal potential. They’ve demonstrated their skill and integrity every step of the way - that’s something that resonates with us as a business. We know that success at this level comes from a sustained effort over a long period, and we want to play a meaningful role in supporting their ambitions. From a marketing perspective, we believe that iGaming companies contribute a great deal to the success of professional sports, including football, by providing valued sponsorships that sustain top teams. It’s an opportunity for our many players, who are also Union fans, to enjoy the best of both worlds”.
Having launched in the regulated German market in 2022, Wildz continues to provide top-level leisure entertainment to German players, a parallel that Brown observes relates to the current winning streak shown by Union.
“As a premium sponsor, Wildz contributes greatly to the success of 1. FC Union Berlin. After three years in European competition, including participation in the UEFA Champions League, the primary goal for the current season is to remain in the Bundesliga. Regardless of this, 1. FC Union Berlin wants to combine playing excellence while always staying true to our traditions and good reputation. Wildz is an important partner in helping 1. FC Union Berlin to achieve these long-term goals, both on and off the pitch”. - Jan Boysen, Managing Director Marketing and Sales, 1. FC Union Berlin.
Wildz is offering its full support to the team to contribute to the club’s aspirations and achievements.
“We trust that the club’s loyal fans cheering them on in the stands and from home via TV will get to see their favourites triumph in the game,” Reussenzehn concludes.
