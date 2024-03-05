E-Commerce Market Size to Surpass US$ 183.8 Trillion by 2032 | With a 27.16% CAGR

E-commerce, or electronic commerce, is the buying and offering sale of numerous products and services over the Internet.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “E-Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, The global e-commerce market size reached US$ 21.1 Trillion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 183.8 Trillion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.16% during 2024-2032

E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services through digital platforms, primarily the Internet. It involves a wide array of transactions, ranging from consumer-to-consumer sales on auction sites to business-to-business transactions for wholesale products. E-commerce has radically transformed the way business is conducted, offering unparalleled convenience, speed, and global reach. It enables consumers to shop from anywhere, anytime, while companies can operate without the constraints of geographical location or traditional business hours. This sector also includes a host of activities related to electronic business, such as online ticketing, banking, and digital payments. In recent years, e-commerce has become an integral part of the global retail framework, profoundly impacting both consumer behavior and traditional retail operations.

E-Commerce Market Trends and Drivers:

The global e-commerce market is primarily driven by the exponential rise in internet penetration and the adoption of smartphones, providing a larger audience for e-commerce platforms. Additionally, advancements in secure payment technologies have instilled greater consumer confidence in online transactions. In line with this, the heightened emphasis on personalization and customer experience, enabled by data analytics, which allows businesses to offer tailored recommendations and services, is accelerating market growth. Furthermore, the rise of social commerce, where purchases are made directly through social media platforms, is emerging as a lucrative channel for e-commerce businesses. Along with this, the advent of sustainable practices and eco-friendly packaging options is resonating with environmentally conscious consumers, thereby positively influencing market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

