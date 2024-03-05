DT Research Unveils Next-Gen Medical Tablet Purpose-built to Deliver Care in Diverse Healthcare Settings
323MD Medical Tablet Engineered to Optimize Point-of-Care Applications for Mobile Healthcare, Telehealth and Field Medicine
We believe purpose-built medical computing solutions not only streamline operations but also elevate the standard of patient care, creating more accessible and patient-centric healthcare experiences.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today introduced the 323MD medical tablet, purpose-built to deliver efficient point-of-care applications across a diverse spectrum of healthcare environments. The 323MD is a highly versatile solution designed for both mobile and fixed settings, making it well-suited for a broad range of healthcare applications and empowers health professionals to monitor, record and manage patient data effortlessly.
— Daw Tsai, President of DT Research
DT Research will showcase the 323MD medical tablet, along with the industry’s most comprehensive array of purpose-built medical computing solutions, at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition on March 11-15, 2024 in the DT Research Booth 3527.
“Through visionary design and cutting-edge technologies, our goal is to enhance point-of-care technology solutions within hospitals, clinics, and care facilities, while also extending our mobile solutions beyond conventional healthcare settings, broadening the scope of places where patient care can be delivered," said Daw Tsai, President of DT Research. “We believe purpose-built medical computing solutions not only streamline operations but also elevate the standard of patient care, creating more accessible and patient-centric healthcare experiences."
Purpose-built for Mobile Healthcare, Telehealth and Field Medicine
The 323MD medical tablets seamlessly integrate 13-inch sunlight-readable touchscreens and high-performance, energy-efficient Intel® Core™ processors into sleek, lightweight, and durable antimicrobial mobile devices designed to provide point-of-care wherever the patient is located. The high-performance tablets run Microsoft® Windows® 10/11 IoT Enterprise and provide the ultimate mobility and flexibility for a myriad of healthcare settings with a wide view, high-brightness display that is ideal for detailed imaging, such as X-rays.
For telehealth scenarios, the detachable keyboard transitions the 323MD effortlessly from a stationary device at a nurse's station to a mobile device in a patient's room, supporting diverse use cases with a single, highly adaptable device. Built-in Wi-Fi, along with options for barcode scanners, dual-frequency RFID, GNSS data capture, and front/back cameras, elevates workflow efficiency for healthcare professionals.
The 323MD medical tablets are also well-suited for the evolving landscape of field medicine applications, such as emergency response situations and attending to injuries in the field during sports events.
With an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810H/461G certification, these tablets exhibit exceptional durability, ensuring operational functionality across a wide range of temperatures. The inclusion of hot-swappable batteries guarantees reliable performance in challenging and mission-critical environments, while the fanless design ensures quiet operation and minimal maintenance. With antimicrobial enclosures and certified to meet ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 standards, the tablets are purpose-built for clean-sensitive medical environments.
Availability
The 323MD rugged tablets will be available in Q3 2024 from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners.
About DT Research
DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Convertible Laptops and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, construction and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.
DT Research and WebDT are trademarks of DT Research, Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
