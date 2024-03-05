Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,928 in the last 365 days.

Oracle Contextual Intelligence & Buddy Decarbonise Collaborate for Cookieless Targeting Solutions

Logo of Oracle and Buddy Decarbonise who have partnered to help advertisers target with contect rather than cookies

Oracle & BIG partner for the cookieless world

Oracle and BigAds have combined to help advertisers navigate the cookieless world and target users by context

High-quality ad inventory is pivotal for maintaining a safe and suitable context for digital advertisers”
— David Green, CEO BigAds
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oracle and BigAds have combined to help advertisers navigate the cookieless world and target users by context.

Now advertisers can find customers on the premium publisher pages they are actually browsing.

With privacy concerns escalating and impending cookie restrictions in 2024, Australian and New Zealand advertisers are seeking innovative approaches for personalised and targeted advertising.

BIG has seamlessly integrated Oracle Contextual Intelligence into its Buddy Decarbonise platform. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge contextual targeting solutions for digital advertising campaigns, leveraging advanced technology for content analysis and precise targeting.

Oracle Contextual Intelligence operates without relying on cookies, addressing personal privacy concerns and complying with legislation. The platform provides advertisers with enhanced granularity, transparency, and control over targeting tactics. The Predicts targeting solutions utilise AI technology to broaden the reach of content.

The Buddy integration with Oracle extends to include flagship ad technology, including Moat/Oracle brand safety, ensuring advertisements are shielded from appearing on sites or content that could jeopardise the advertiser's brand.

David Green, CEO of BigAds, emphasised the importance of Oracle's brand safety solutions in aligning ad placements with brand values in digital environments.

“Oracle's commitment to eradicating threats, combating fraud, and ensuring high-quality ad inventory is pivotal for maintaining a safe and suitable context for digital advertisers,” said Green.

“What they provide dovetails in perfectly with our vision of a cookieless world which doesn’t impinge on people’s privacy.”

About BigAds & Buddy

Buddy is a self-serve platform which serves rich media adverts into premium publisher adslots while ensuring that it reaches the right users with a combination of Attention reporting and Oracle contextual targeting.

It is also a leader in helping to reduce carbon emissions in digital advertising by removing high emitting publishers and compressing ad files, whilst measuring output through its partnership with Scope3.

Richard Leifer
www.bigads.co
email us here

You just read:

Oracle Contextual Intelligence & Buddy Decarbonise Collaborate for Cookieless Targeting Solutions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more