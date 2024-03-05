Oracle Contextual Intelligence & Buddy Decarbonise Collaborate for Cookieless Targeting Solutions
Oracle and BigAds have combined to help advertisers navigate the cookieless world and target users by context
High-quality ad inventory is pivotal for maintaining a safe and suitable context for digital advertisers”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oracle and BigAds have combined to help advertisers navigate the cookieless world and target users by context.
— David Green, CEO BigAds
Now advertisers can find customers on the premium publisher pages they are actually browsing.
With privacy concerns escalating and impending cookie restrictions in 2024, Australian and New Zealand advertisers are seeking innovative approaches for personalised and targeted advertising.
BIG has seamlessly integrated Oracle Contextual Intelligence into its Buddy Decarbonise platform. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge contextual targeting solutions for digital advertising campaigns, leveraging advanced technology for content analysis and precise targeting.
Oracle Contextual Intelligence operates without relying on cookies, addressing personal privacy concerns and complying with legislation. The platform provides advertisers with enhanced granularity, transparency, and control over targeting tactics. The Predicts targeting solutions utilise AI technology to broaden the reach of content.
The Buddy integration with Oracle extends to include flagship ad technology, including Moat/Oracle brand safety, ensuring advertisements are shielded from appearing on sites or content that could jeopardise the advertiser's brand.
David Green, CEO of BigAds, emphasised the importance of Oracle's brand safety solutions in aligning ad placements with brand values in digital environments.
“Oracle's commitment to eradicating threats, combating fraud, and ensuring high-quality ad inventory is pivotal for maintaining a safe and suitable context for digital advertisers,” said Green.
“What they provide dovetails in perfectly with our vision of a cookieless world which doesn’t impinge on people’s privacy.”
About BigAds & Buddy
Buddy is a self-serve platform which serves rich media adverts into premium publisher adslots while ensuring that it reaches the right users with a combination of Attention reporting and Oracle contextual targeting.
It is also a leader in helping to reduce carbon emissions in digital advertising by removing high emitting publishers and compressing ad files, whilst measuring output through its partnership with Scope3.
Richard Leifer
www.bigads.co
email us here