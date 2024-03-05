Sunsweet Set to Debut Sweet Corn Innovations at National Restaurant Show
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunsweet, a prominent Thai sweetcorn processor with over three decades of industry expertise, is set to showcase its latest innovation at the highly anticipated National Restaurant Show. The event will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago from May 18 to 21, 2024.
Established in 1990, Sunsweet has emerged as a global leader in the sweet corn industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of experts, Sunsweet has consistently delivered superior-quality sweet corn products that cater to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.
Anchored at Booth 8329 in the Lakeside Center, Sunsweet will unveil a tantalizing array of sweet corn products, meticulously crafted using the freshest ingredients and advanced processing techniques. Sunsweet’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of options to suit every palate and culinary preference, from succulent canned sweet corn to flavorful frozen varieties.
In addition to its core offerings, Sunsweet will introduce a groundbreaking new line of sweet corn packed in sleek aluminum pouches, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey toward innovation and convenience. These innovative pouches ensure optimal freshness and flavor retention and reflect Sunsweet's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers.
Ron Kluft, Sunsweet's Director of Business Development, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event. "The National Restaurant Show provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry leaders," remarked Kluft. "We're thrilled to unveil our newest offerings and demonstrate Sunsweet's unwavering commitment to excellence."
Sunsweet's participation in the National Restaurant Show underscores the company's dedication to sustainability and ethical sourcing practices. With a focus on environmental responsibility, Sunsweet partners with local farmers and implements eco-friendly initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint and promote a more sustainable future for the sweet corn industry.
In addition to its product offerings, Sunsweet will highlight its corporate social responsibility initiatives at the National Restaurant Show, showcasing its commitment to community engagement and ethical business practices. From supporting local communities to fostering positive change within the industry, Sunsweet is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the areas where it operates.
As Sunsweet prepares to make its mark at the National Restaurant Show, the company remains steadfast in its mission to shape the future of the sweet corn industry and inspire consumers worldwide. With a rich legacy of excellence and a passion for culinary innovation, Sunsweet is poised to capture the hearts and palates of consumers around the globe.
For press inquiries or to schedule an interview with Ron Kluft, please contact:
Ron Kluft Director of Business Development Sunsweet Public Company Limited 2800 1st Avenue, #401 Seattle, WA 98121 Tel: 414-617-1578 Email: ron@sunsweetus.com Website: www.sunsweetthai.com
About The National Restaurant Association Show
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the Western Hemisphere's most influential food service event showcasing industry innovations and trends. Each year (starting in 1919), the Show brings together restaurant operators and food service professionals for four days of celebrity-led demos, exhibits, sampling, education, and networking. The Show unites a global community and enables exploration of the latest advancements in food, beverage, equipment, technology, and solutions driving the industry forward. The Show is owned and operated by Informa in partnership with the National Restaurant Association. Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for more information.
About Sunsweet:
Sunsweet is a leading Thai sweetcorn processor, dedicated to delivering superior-quality products that exceed customer expectations. With over three decades of industry expertise, Sunsweet continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the sweet corn industry. Through visionary leadership, advanced processing techniques, and a commitment to sustainability, Sunsweet is shaping the future of the industry and inspiring consumers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.sunsweetthai.com
