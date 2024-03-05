Fine Art Shippers Supervised the Relocation of Banksy’s “Ghetto 4 Life” from NY to CT

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers supervised the relocation of the famous Banksy mural “Ghetto 4 Life” from New York to Connecticut.

We always prepare for something to go wrong, but this went really smoothly.” — Ilya Kushnirskiy, CEO of Fine Art Shippers

March 5, 2024 - The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers supervised the relocation of the Banksy mural from New York to Connecticut, which took place last week. Due to its complexity, the project attracted much attention from the art community and has already been covered extensively in some of the most influential media outlets, including The New York Daily News, ARTnews, The Connecticut Post, and Artmajeur Magazine, among others. The mural by the legendary British street artist was originally located in the South Bronx. It was created in 2013 as part of Banksy's month-long residence in New York. The work depicts a child spray painting the words "Ghetto 4 Life," with a butler standing beside him and holding a tray of spray paint cans.

To bring the project to life, Fine Art Shippers partnered with Chesakl, a New York-based structural steel company. Chesakl covered all engineering and technical aspects of the job and was responsible for constructing a custom metal frame to support the wall and extracting it from the building safely. The mural was transported from New York to Bridgeport, CT, by a lowboy and installed at the new place using a crane.

Fine Art Shippers acted as a supervisor during the entire relocation process. The fine art logistics company closely monitored the deinstallation, transportation, and installation of the mural to ensure it remained undamaged throughout the process. Constructing the frame for the protective glass cover will be the next step of the mural preservation. Before being covered with glass, the mural will also be restored to its original state by Fine Art Shippers.

“Ghetto 4 Life” is not the first Banksy wall relocation project for Fine Art Shippers. The company was responsible for the relocation of another Banksy mural in 2019. Back then, it helped move a mural depicting a black seal balancing a red ball on its nose from a former gas station in Brooklyn, NY.

Since 1995, Fine Art Shippers has handled the transportation of numerous high-value works of art in different mediums, both across the United States and internationally. The company serves museums, galleries, auction houses, art fairs, and private clients, providing them with comprehensive art handling and logistics services, from custom packing and crating to art delivery to installation. It has also recently opened a new secure, climate-controlled storage facility in Upper Manhattan.