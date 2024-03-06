TD-0360 BookBuddy Secures Prestigious iF Design Award 2024

Qbic Technology's TD-0360 BookBuddy stood out to a jury of 132 global experts, clinching the award for its pioneering approach.

Qbic Technology Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qbic Technology was recognized as a winner of the iF Design Award 2024 amidst nearly 11,000 innovative submissions from 72 countries, all competing for this distinguished symbol of excellence.

The TD-0360 BookBuddy, celebrated for its innovative contactless design, stood out to a jury of 132 global experts. This achievement upholds the award-winning tradition established by its predecessor, the TD-0350, which received the iF Design Award in 2019.

"Securing the iF Design Award for the fourth time is a significant affirmation of Qbic Technology's sustained leadership in design and innovation," remarked Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. "This honor not only acknowledges our team's dedication but also highlights our influence within the industry. We are committed to continuing our work in developing solutions that not only enhance but also simplify user experiences across the globe."

Designed with the hybrid work model in mind, BookBuddy integrates into office spaces as a user-friendly desk booking panel. The process of securing a desk is simplified to a single touch or tap on the panel via a smartphone, enhanced by its Apple Wallet compatibility, simplifying the workspace reservation process.

BookBuddy is equipped with a state-of-the-art touchscreen panel that impresses with a brilliant 16.7 million color display and On-Cell technology. This innovation not only offers display clarity but also improves touch responsiveness, setting BookBuddy apart from competing desk booking panels.

BookBuddy's design includes customizable, vivid LED indicators, which enable users to discern the status of desks from a distance. This feature, aligned with Qbic Technology's steadfast commitment to advancing user experiences and driving efficiency, highlights the company's dedication to streamlined workplace integration. It's this approach that allows professionals to consistently meet their workplace needs, achieving their goals with minimal friction.

For more product details, visit Qbic Technology's website or get in contact with Qbic.

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825.TW), a pioneering force in high-performance, low-power ARM-based devices and solutions, revolutionizes spaces worldwide with smarter and eco-eco-friendly technologies. Qbic is uniquely positioned to cater to diverse industry needs with years of award-winning expertise in power-efficient ARM technology and more. Fueled by a strong commitment to excellence, Qbic is eager to offer comprehensive ODM/DMS services and deliver tailor-made intelligent devices and solutions that can transform clients' visions into reality. Qbic Technology is a recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award, both presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.