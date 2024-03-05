Scheuch Supplies SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC With Superior Environmental Technologies
SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC, ordered an exhaust air cleaning system for their Columbus, MS, plant from international environmental technology company Scheuch.
The scope of supply includes two deconox® Solutions: the combined process of regenerative thermal oxidation (RTO) with low-dust SCR (selective catalytic reduction). The project will start this year and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
— Jeff Hansen, VP Environmental Sustainability for Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC is simultaneously reducing oxides of nitrogen and organic carbon compounds using the Scheuch-patented process. By doing this, the biocarbon manufacturer is strengthening its environmental commitment and moving closer to the company's aggressive sustainability objectives.
The Scheuch scope of supply includes two deconox® Solutions, assorted equipment, and installation and commissioning support.
With this order, Scheuch remains true to its international success story and repeatedly emphasizes its technology leadership with Austrian know-how in the American market.
"We are proud to support SDI Biocarbon Solutions on their journey to reduce the CO2 footprint in steel production," says John Rothermel, President of Scheuch USA Inc.
“Scheuch's equipment provides an innovative solution to our unique flow stream. We are excited to have Scheuch as a supplier partner as we move forward with the construction of our biocarbon production facility,” says Jeff Hansen, VP Environmental Sustainability for Steel Dynamics, Inc.
deconox® for the future
deconox® is a sustainable process for industrial exhaust air purification from Scheuch. With deconox®, energy from polluted exhaust air is used to break down other substances, such as nitrogen oxides and organic compounds. This significantly reduces emissions in the industrial environment and prevents unpleasant odors. As the residual energy can also be fed back into the production process or utilized in other ways, this also significantly contributes to saving energy.
SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC.
SDI Biocarbon Solutions, LLC. is a strategic joint venture between Steel Dynamics, Inc. and Aymium, a leading producer of renewable biocarbon products. The joint venture is constructing and will operate a biocarbon production facility that will supply Steel Dynamics’ electric arc furnace steel mills with a renewable alternative to fossil fuel carbon, further reducing the impact on the environment.
Scheuch Group
The Scheuch Group is a family-owned business whose mission is to make a positive impact on protecting the earth and local communities with sustainable technologies for air pollution control. For more than half a century, the Upper Austrian company has been working to reduce particulate matter and emissions from the air by means of extraction, dust removal, conveying, and flue gas cleaning. These technologies and others also reduce noise and odors that are produced during the manufacturing process. In addition to serving the industrial minerals, energy, metal, wood-based materials, glass, and wood industries, the core business also includes service and components. Customers can leverage all or any of the services the company delivers including sales, project management, design, research and development, manufacturing, assembly, commissioning, and after-sales service.
The Scheuch Group is a global environmental technology company, that has more than 1,500 employees and subsidiaries worldwide.
