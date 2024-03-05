The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show is coming to Albuquerque, NM

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show in Albuqurque, NM The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show Line Up The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show in Albuqurque, NM

ALBUQURQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show is coming to Albuqurque, NM on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin culture. A family friendly cultural experience with live performances, a lowrider car show, live Dj’s, diverse foods, drinks, vendors, cultural dancers, live arts and crafts and entertainment for the kids.

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY!

First 100 Tickets ONLY $25

KIDS ARE FREE!

LIVE PERFORMANCES: Special performances by The Dazz Band, NB Ridaz, Sly Slick & Wicked, Angel of the Cover Girls , Gonzalo, Nuevo Mariachi, Flamenco Dancers, Live Art & more.

CAR SHOW: Over 100 classic and custom lowriders and bikes in full display make for the perfect backdrop for selfies and photo opportunities.

MARKET STREET: Hundreds of food, drink and retail vendors to explore.

BEER GARDEN: Enjoy a wide variety of Margaritas, Micheladas, Beer & Wine.

FUN ZONE: Bounce houses, face painting and activities for the entire family.

The event promises to be a fun-filled celebration of Latin culture that will bring people together and create lasting memories. We are looking forward to an exciting day celebrating the community and latin culture at The Latin Explosion Music Festival $ Car Show in Albuqurque, NM on Saturday, August 10, 2024

WOULD YOU LIKE TO PARTICIPATE?

VENDORS please email: Flossy007@gmail.com

SPONSORS please email: Flossy007@gmail.com