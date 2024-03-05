Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,994 in the last 365 days.

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show is coming to Albuquerque, NM

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show in Albuqurque, NM - Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show in Albuqurque, NM

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show Line Up

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show Line Up

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show Information

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show in Albuqurque, NM

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show is coming to Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 10, 2024

ALBUQURQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Car Show is coming to Albuqurque, NM on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Celebrate the sights and sounds of the Latin culture. A family friendly cultural experience with live performances, a lowrider car show, live Dj’s, diverse foods, drinks, vendors, cultural dancers, live arts and crafts and entertainment for the kids.

TICKETS ON SALE TODAY!
First 100 Tickets ONLY $25
KIDS ARE FREE!

LIVE PERFORMANCES: Special performances by The Dazz Band, NB Ridaz, Sly Slick & Wicked, Angel of the Cover Girls , Gonzalo, Nuevo Mariachi, Flamenco Dancers, Live Art & more.CAR SHOW Over 100 classic and custom lowriders and bikes in full display.

CAR SHOW: Over 100 classic and custom lowriders and bikes in full display make for the perfect backdrop for selfies and photo opportunities.

MARKET STREET: Hundreds of food, drink and retail vendors to explore.

BEER GARDEN: Enjoy a wide variety of Margaritas, Micheladas, Beer & Wine.

FUN ZONE: Bounce houses, face painting and activities for the entire family.

The event promises to be a fun-filled celebration of Latin culture that will bring people together and create lasting memories. We are looking forward to an exciting day celebrating the community and latin culture at The Latin Explosion Music Festival $ Car Show in Albuqurque, NM on Saturday, August 10, 2024

WOULD YOU LIKE TO PARTICIPATE?
VENDORS please email: Flossy007@gmail.com
SPONSORS please email: Flossy007@gmail.com

Tory Harrelson
Whats Good Ent
+1 951-906-6682
flossy@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

The Latin Explosion Music Festival & Lowrider Car Show is coming to Albuquerque, NM

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more