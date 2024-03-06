Submit Release
Teqtivity to Showcase IT Asset Management Solutions at the California Charter Schools Conference

CERRITOS, CA, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teqtivity, a leading provider of IT asset management software and smart vending solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming California Charter Schools Conference (CCSA), taking place March 18-21, 2024, in Long Beach, CA.

Teqtivity will be showcasing its comprehensive IT asset management software at booth 1324 throughout the conference. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to learn how Teqtivity can help their schools:

- Streamline IT asset tracking and inventory management
- Reduce costs associated with lost or stolen devices
- Improve IT security and compliance
- Gain valuable insights into IT asset utilization
- Automate time-consuming IT tasks

“We are thrilled to be participating in the CCSA and connecting with educators and administrators from across California,” said Rishi Simbudyal, Growth Manager at Teqtivity. “We understand the unique challenges faced by charter schools, and we are confident that our IT asset management solutions can help them improve operational efficiency and free up valuable resources to focus on what matters most – student success.”

**About Teqtivity**

Teqtivity is a leading provider of IT asset management software and smart vending solutions. The company’s mission is to help businesses of all sizes improve their operational efficiency and productivity. Teqtivity’s IT asset management software provides a comprehensive solution for tracking, managing, and securing IT assets, while its smart vending solutions offer a convenient and cost-effective way to sell and dispense a wide variety of products.

**Contact:**

Rishi Simbudyal
Growth Manager
rishi@teqtivity.com

Teqtivity, Inc
+1 562-395-4293
email us here

